AEW Full Gear poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 32 percent.

-72 percent of our voters gave Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match the best match of the night honors. None of the other matches received more than six percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave Full Gear B- grades in our post show audio review. We agreed with the readers that Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page was the best match of the night. The 2022 Full Gear finished with an A grade from 40 percent of the voters (with B finishing a close second with 36 percent). I attended the 2021 Full Gear and gave that show a B+ grade. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.