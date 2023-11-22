NXT TV rating for the show featuring Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 622,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 703,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.21 rating. Softer numbers than usual for the holiday week taped show, which didn’t jump out at me on paper. The November 22, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 624,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating.