Powell’s NXT Hit List: Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans, Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT NA Title, Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. A-Town Down Under for the NXT Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Title: I thought the NXT decision makers might go with one of the matches that featured a main roster wrestler in the crossover segment from hour one to hour two, but they made a good call by going with this dramatic title match. The storytelling leading up to the match pointed to D’Angelo going over, but it still felt a little surprising when it actually happened simply because of how dominant Femi has been. It was obviously good for D’Angelo, but I’m curious to see what this means for Femi. The obvious question is whether he is main roster bound. If not, are they simply doing this to move him into contention for the NXT Championship? Either way, one loss isn’t going to derail Femi.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for the NXT Tag Team Titles: Vic Joseph correctly labeled it a defining moment for Axiom and Frazer. It felt like a big deal for the bickering NXT Tag Team Champions to beat the, well, bickering former main roster tag team champions clean. Here’s hoping we’ll still get that Axiom and Frazer vs. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel tag title match now that Miguel has returned to the ring.

Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans: Everyone knew it was coming. There was going to be a big spot at the end where Evans would go for a flashy move from the top rope and then Orton would catch him with a big RKO on the way down. Unfortunately, the timing was off and the move was botched. Damn. Nevertheless, Orton did his best to make Evans shine in defeat. Sure, Evans learned the hard way that it takes more than whatever he weighs to break a broadcast table, but he was also given some big hope spots while facing a legend in his hometown.

Trick Williams, Wes Lee, and Jey Uso opening segment: A brief yet fun appearance by Uso. Williams was really over in his first appearance since regaining the NXT Championship. I like the idea of Lee going after the NXT Championship if he gets through next week’s three-way to determine who will challenge Williams at Halloween Havoc.

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Kelani Jordan, vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jasmyn Nyx: A crowd pleasing match with main roster star power. Jordan received a nice boost from teaming Belair and Cargill, including getting the winning pinfall for the team.

Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Giulia, and Stephane Vaquer: Jade showed improvement in her first promo back from a long injury layoff. Giulia and Vaquer working together to clear the heels from the ring was well received, but I could have done without the contrived spot with both women picking up the NXT Women’s Championship belt at the same time.

The Venue: I’m sure the TKO beancounters would disagree, but it turned out to be a positive that this show was moved to a smaller building. The fans created a great atmosphere and it was a nice upgrade over the WWE Performance Center. I’d love to see NXT and AEW both run in venues like this more often.

NXT Misses

Sexyy Red: I’m too old to pretend like this entertained me. Ethan Page cutting off her performance made him the biggest babyface of the night for this viewer. Now if you’ll excuse me, there’s an a-hole cloud in the sky that is just begging to be yelled at.