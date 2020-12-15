WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership total improves

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.206 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.106 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.130 final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: For the third straight week, Smackdown tied for first in the adults 18-49 demographic, and finished first overall in men 18-49 demo in Friday’s network battle. They also tied for first in the adults 18-34 demographic for the latest show.