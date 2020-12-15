Impact Wrestling TV preview: AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis return, three matches advertised, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis return.

-Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament semifinal match.

-Manik vs. Chris Bey.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on the Main Event Mafia and TNA Front Line at Final Resolution 2009 and Genesis 2009. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.