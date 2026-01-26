WWE ring announcer change for tonight’s Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Alicia Taylor will not be the ring announcer at tonight’s Raw. Taylor announced on Sunday via social media that flights to Canada had been cancelled at her airport due to weather conditions. Taylor added that Lilian Garcia would replace her on Raw tonight. Follow Taylor online at Instagram.com.

Powell’s POV: Garcia served as the ring announcer for Saturday Night’s Main Event, so she was likely still in Canada once the company learned that Taylor would not be able to make the trip. A BusinessInsider.com story stated that over 19,000 flights were cancelled in the United States between Saturday morning and today. The hope is that things will start to get back to normal by mid-week. Stay warm, folks.

