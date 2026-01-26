Chris Jericho paid tribute to a WWE Hall of Famer over the weekend

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho may not have appeared at Saturday Night’s Main Event over the weekend despite some fan speculation, but he did pay tribute to a WWE Hall of Famer. Jericho performed a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne at the JAMM Night! event that was held on Friday in Anaheim, California, at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena.

Jericho performed with guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and bassist Sean McNabb for a medley of Osbourne songs. The NAMM convention event supports the David Z Foundation. Osbourne was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. He died of a heart attack at age 76 on July 22, 2025, not long after his final performance on July 5, 2025. Read more about the JAMM Night! event at Blabbermouth.net.

Powell’s POV: Jericho is a longtime fan of Osbourne. His band Fozzy was originally named Fozzy Osbourne when it was a cover band. Check out fan footage of Jericho’s performance at JAMM Night! below. Jericho also paid tribute to Osbourne back in August on an episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast that can be viewed below or via Jericho’s YouTube page.

Jericho had a great lineup for the tribute show with former Ozzy bassist Phil Soussan, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, and Warrant singer Robert Mason. It’s noted in the show’s description that Mason doubled Ozzy’s vocals live on the Ozzmosis Tour in 1995-96 while hidden behind a tent onstage. Mason spoke about that gig and what the purpose was during a Krash Kourse Metal Show interview last year (also available below), which was summarized by AlternativeNation.net.

