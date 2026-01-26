Progress Wrestling “Chapter 189: In Darkest Night” results: Vetter’s review of Rayne Leverkusen vs. Alexxis Falcon for the Progress Women’s Title, Man Like DeReiss vs. Cara Noir for the Progress Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 189: In Darkest Night”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

January 25, 2026, in London, England, at Electric Ballroom

I enjoy these shows, but I’ll reiterate that I hate how poorly the venue is lit. Wrestlers are in the shadows in the corner, and can completely vanish into darkness if the action goes away from the ring at all. They always seem to draw about 500 here.

* Backstage, Kid Lykos was selling an elbow injury. He told Lykos II he’s needed. Kid Lykos (think Will Ospreay in looks, hairstyle) has slowly turned heel in recent months. They went to the ring, where Kid Lykos got on the mic and told the crowd he’s injured and unable to compete.

1. Lykos II (w/Kid Lykos) vs. Jay Joshua (w/Diamond Eyes) in a Super Strong Style 16 tournament match. Jay has had a few impressive matches in recent months; he’s much thicker, with the size of a football player. They locked up, and Joshua has a big weight advantage. Lykos II hit a huracanrana. Diamond Eyes and Lykos Gym glared at each other on the floor. Lykos II hit a dive to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Joshua caught him and hit a spinebuster, then a belly-to-belly suplex.

Jay was in charge and whipped L2 into a corner. Lykos II got up and hit some chops that Jay no-sold. Joshua put him in a Gory Stretch at 5:00, dropped L2 to the mat, and got a nearfall. Lykos II hit a moonsault-into-a-tornado DDT. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Lykos II hit a Frankensteiner, then his seated Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 7:30. Jay hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall.

In a great show of power, Joshua tossed Lykos II in the air, caught him, and hit a gutwrench suplex, then a clothesline for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. Lykos II got a rollup for a nearfall. Jay hit a leaping headbutt, and he tied up Lykos II on the mat. Kid Lykos ran to the back and returned with a white towel! He threw it into the ring, and the ref called for the bell. Good action, and the crowd was not happy with Kid Lykos.

Jay Joshua defeated Lykos II by forfeit (via towel thrown into the ring) at 11:09 to advance.

2. Skye Smitson (w/LA Taylor) vs. Anita Vaughan (w/Safire Reed) in a Super Strong 16 Women’s Tournament Match. They locked up and traded standing switches. Anita knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, then hit a bodyslam at 2:00. They got into a knuckle lock. Skye hit a dropkick at 3:30 and some chops. Vaughan fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a spinning backbreaker over her knee and a suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Skye hit a jumping knee to the jaw, then a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall. They traded rollups, when suddenly Skye got the clean pin! Good action.

Skye Smitson defeated Anita Vaughan at 7:25 to advance.

* The four women talked in the ring, when they were interrupted by Session Moth Martina.

3. Session Moth Martina (w/Gene Munny) vs. LA Taylor in a Super Strong 16 Women’s Tournament Match. Martina tried a shoulder tackle, but she ricocheted and fell to the mat in a comedy manner. Taylor is much thicker and visibly stronger, and she slammed Martina’s head into some turnbuckles. Taylor put Martina on her shoulders and spun her to the mat, with Martina rolling to the floor at 2:00. Martina knocked Taylor off the apron, but Gene Munny caught her, and Martina was livid with him. Back in the ring, Taylor hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner.

Martina hit a Lungblower to the back. Taylor applied a standing Cobra Clutch. Martina escaped, jumped on Taylor’s back, and tried a sleeper. She hit a chop block and a DDT for a nearfall at 4:30. Taylor hit some Polish Hammers and dropped her stomach-first to the mat. Taylor hit a jumping knee in the corner to Martina’s jaw. Martina leapt off the ropes, but Taylor caught her and hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Martina hit an axe kick to the back of the head for a nearfall. Martina got a drink, but it was confiscated by Smitson. Taylor immediately hit a Spinebuster for the pin.

LA Taylor defeated Session Moth Martina at 7:46 to advance.

4. Saxon Huxley vs. Axel Tischer for the Progress Atlas Title. Tischer (f/k/a Alexander Wolfe) got a nice pop. Huxley, who was also in NXT-UK, was just in the big NOAH show on Jan. 1 in Japan, where he won this belt. He certainly has his Nord the Barbarian untamed look going for him. We got the bell, and Saxon dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Tischer tied up the left arm. They traded shoulder blocks. Saxon hit a Pump Kick to the sternum at 3:00. He hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. Saxon cranked on Axel’s head as he kept Tischer grounded. Tischer hit a bodyslam at 6:00, and they were both down.

Axel nailed a release German Suplex, then a snap suplex and a top-rope flying forearm for a nearfall at 7:30. Axel charged, but Saxon caught him with a short-arm Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. Saxon hit an inverted DDT, but he missed a top-rope elbow drop at 9:30, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Tischer hit an enzuigiri theb a DVD, then a Helluva Kick. Tischer hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Haxley hit a Thesz Press, then a running clothesline at 11:30, and he was fired up. He nailed a Choke Bomb for the pin!

Saxon Huxley defeated Axel Tischer at 11:45.

5. Man Like DeReiss vs. Cara Noir for the Progress Title. Noir came to the ring, so DeReiss ran in, and they started brawling. A ref ran in, and we’re underway; we still haven’t had a bell, though, and the crowd chanted “ring the bell!” DeReiss unloaded some chops. They brawled to the floor at 1:30. DeReiss suplexed him onto an open chair! DeReiss ran across the floor and hit a rolling cannonball onto a seated Noir at 4:00. They got into the ring, and we got the bell to officially begin at 4:55 and the crowd cheered!

Noir hit a headbutt on MLD’s nose and stomped on him. He hit some spin kicks to DeReiss’s thighs. He hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 7:00. DeReiss fired back with a kip-up stunner, then a German Suplex, and another one. He hit a blow to the kidneys at 9:00. They held each other’s left wrist and traded forearm strikes. Noir hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall. Noir was angry and intentionally struck the ref! He hit a package piledriver on DeReiss. The ref stood up… but called for the bell. The crowd was livid.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Cara Noir via DQ at 11:09/official time of 6:14.

* Cara continued to beat up DeReiss after the bell. He got a sledgehammer and brought it into the ring. A security guard ran into the ring and grabbed it, so Noir head-butted the kid. Several other red-shirted security guards jumped in and attempted to detain Noir. He grabbed a woman who was in the ring and hit a package piledriver on her. “He’s unhinged!” a commentator shouted. “He’s gone too far!” DeReiss leapt off a short stage and hit a flip dive on Noir and the security guards. Those two got back into the ring, and DeReiss hit a shotgun dropkick and a running enzuigiri in the corner.

Lykos Gym got in the ring and chased off Cara. Lykos II helped DeReiss to his feet. However, Kid Lykos had picked up the title belt and was staring at it! DeReiss saw this and snatched it from Kid Lykos’ hands. They jawed at each other, and DeReiss shoved him to the mat. Kid Lykos grabbed at his injured elbow, and those two argued some more! They started to brawl, and Kid Lykos threw some punches while using his ‘injured’ arm. He fell back to the mat and sold the pain in his arm again when Lykos II turned around. (I love the crowd’s reaction to Kid Lykos still pretending he’s in pain to fool his teammate!) A really good post-match segment.

* Intermission went 40 minutes, which is just ridiculously long. I will never watch a show live and sit around for that.

6. “Diamond Eyes” Connor Mills and Nico Angelo vs. Gene Munny and Kouga (w/Session Moth Martina) for the Progress Tag Team Titles. Connor always reminds me of U.S. indy standout Kevin Blackwood; he opened against the young Kouga, and they traded standing switches with Mills working the left arm. Munny finally entered at 3:00, and he tied up with Nico. Nico hit a Mafia Kick; Munny hit a Spinebuster. The babyfaces hit some quick kicks on Mills for a nearfall. Mills got crotched in the corner, and Mills hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner at 6:00.

Nico hit a top-rope flying elbow drop on Munny for a nearfall. Nico backed Munny into a corner and chopped him, and the heels took control. Mills tied him in a top hammerlock, and he switched to an ankle lock. Kouga got a hot tag at 9:30, and he hit a running knee on Nico, then a basement dropkick to Nico’s back, then a plancha to the floor on Mills. Kouga hit a springboard spin kick on Nico for a nearfall. Munny clotheslined himself and Nico over the top rope to the floor at 11:00.

Martina grabbed a chair, intending to use it, but Munny snatched it from her. Mills grabbed it and took it into the ring, but Kouga kicked the chair into Mills’ face. Kouga hit a DVD on Nico. Kouga hit a knee strike to the chest, and Munny went for a cover, but Martina pulled the ref to the floor! Why did she do that? Munny left the ring, but she ran to the back. He got back into the ring, but Mills clocked him with a clothesline, then Mills applied an ankle lock, and Munny tapped out.

Connor Mills and Nico Angelo defeated Gene Munny and Kouga to retain the Progress Tag Team Titles at 13:19.

* Session Moth Martina returned to the stage to explain her actions; the crowd chanted profanities at her and drowned her out. She made a reference to Will Kroos. (It really was hard to hear her over this crowd.) She commented about “Cousin Huxley.” Saxon Huxley was suddenly in the ring, behind Kouga and Munny, and he hit a double clothesline. Martina walked to the ring and said, “This is hurting me, too. It’s hard to have to punish family members.” Huxley hit a Choke bomb on Munny.

7. Big Damo vs. Spike Trivet. I always liked the former Killian Dain, who has morphed into a shorter Braun Strowman (bald with a long beard), but still with the body hair of A-Train. Spike dove through the ropes onto Damo early in the match. He shoved Damo head-first into the ring post, then dove onto him again at 1:00. They got into the ring, and Spike hit some chops and a basement dropkick. Damo hit a massive, flying crossbody block. Damo stepped onto Trivet’s stomach and kept him grounded.

Damo grabbed the left arm and left leg and pulled them together at 4:30, bending Spike in half. Damo bit Spike’s fingers! He missed a splash into the corner and injured his shoulder; Spike saw it and hit a Divorce Court armbreaker and a DDT at 6:30. Spike hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Damo hit a chokeslam and splashed onto Spike for a nearfall. Damo went for another running crossbody block; the camera angle wasn’t good, but I think Spike caught him with a knee. Spike hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 8:00. He went for a second Swanton Bomb, but Damo got his knees up to block it. Damo hit a massive senton.

Damo climbed the ropes, but Spike grabbed his ankle. Spike hit a stunner from the ropes to the mat for a believable nearfall. Spike hit some chops; Damo leveled him with a clubbing clothesline. Damo again stepped on Spike’s stomach and hit a Vader Bomb for a believable nearfall at 10:30; Damo was shocked he didn’t get the win. They got up and traded punches. Damo hit an Omega-style One-Winged Angel for the pin! I really liked that one.

Big Damo defeated Spike Trivet at 11:22.

* Bullit came out of the back and beat up Spike Trivet. Bullit said that Spike “only stayed champion for 18 months because of me.” He noted that Spike lost the title only because he wasn’t there that night, and because of that, Bullit lost bookings, which caused him to lose money. He said Spike will “pay his debt in blood.” Spike got on the mic and offered to face him in a match in February.

8. Rayne Leverkusen vs. Alexxis Falcon for the Progress Women’s Title. Again, Rayne is a Joan Jett-style 1980s rocker, and she’s had a decent little run as champ. The crowd was hot and split as they tentatively locked up and traded reversals on the mat. They briefly brawled on the floor but got back into the ring at 3:00. Falcon hit a basement dropkick, then a twisting suplex out of the corner for a nearfall. Rayne applied a straitjacket chokehold and kept Falcon grounded. Rayne hit a pair of German Suplexes at 6:00.

Alexxis hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down. She hit a spin kick, then a running, twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:00. She hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. They fought on the ring apron, and Rayne hit a headbutt, then a DVD onto the apron, with Falcon falling to the floor, but she got back in before a count-out. Rayne immediately hit a discus clothesline and a spinebuster, and she applied a Lion Tamer-style vertical Boston Crab, but Falcon reached the ropes at 11:00.

Falcon fired back with a release German Suplex. She hit a spin kick to the head. Rayne hit a running stunner. Falcon hit an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall at 13:00. Rayne pushed Falcon into the ref, and the ref fell to the floor! Falcon hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant out of the ropes for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Rayne hit a step-up mule kick to the head and got a nearfall at 15:00. Rayne hit a headbutt, and they traded forearm strikes. Falcon hit a second “Off With Her Head” (the Sister Abigail move) for the pin! New champion! The crowd went NUTS for the title change.

Alexxis Falcon defeated Rayne Leverkusen to win the Progress Women’s Title at 16:29.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. A very good main event; the crowd liked both women, but were thrilled with the title change. They worked hard and deserved best match of the show. I’ll go with Damo-Spike for second place, ahead of Tischer-Huxley. While the DeReiss-Noir match was only six minutes bell-to-bell, between the pre-match and post-match fighting, the crowd certainly saw a full-length match there, and of course, it’s clearly setting up a future match.

More storylines developed here than normal, too. Martina’s unexpected turn on her teammates and instead aligning with Huxley surprised me and feels like an overdue change in direction. The Kid Lykos stuff, where he sold his elbow injury when Lykos II could see him, was funny. The shift of DeReiss towards also facing Kid Lykos was intriguing.

I really wish Progress would improve its lighting — it is the biggest drawback of these shows. I also struggle to comprehend all the words from the commentators; that British accent can be challenging at times. This show gets a thumbs up.