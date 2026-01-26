TNA Impact rating: How many viewers returned for week two on AMC?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 171,000 viewers for the AMC, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down a tick compared to the previous week’s 173,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down slightly compared to the prior week’s 0.04 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. Thursday’s show maintained almost all of its audience from week one despite heavy criticism of the AMC premiere episode. Impact will not be air live on AMC again until March 5 from Atlanta.

