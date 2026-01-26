WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Royal Rumble go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Adam Pearce meets with Bron Breakker
-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa vs. Bravo and Rayo in a four-way for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles
-AJ Styles speaks
-Gunther interviewed
-Natalya addresses her attack on Maxxine Dupri
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
