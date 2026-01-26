What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Royal Rumble go-home show

January 26, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Adam Pearce meets with Bron Breakker

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa vs. Bravo and Rayo in a four-way for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles

-AJ Styles speaks

-Gunther interviewed

-Natalya addresses her attack on Maxxine Dupri

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

