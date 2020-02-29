AEW Revolution results: Powell’s live review of Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles, Cody vs. MJF, Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship, Pac vs. Orange Cassidy

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Revolution

Aired live February 29, 2020 on pay-per-view

Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena



AEW Revolution Pre-Show

-The pre-show broadcast team was Excalibur and Taz.

-Tony Schiavone interviewed SCU members Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky. Daniels delivered an upbeat promo. Scorpio Sky told him it might be best if he remains backstage. Daniels wasn’t pleased, but he agreed before Kazarian and Sky headed off without him.

1. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Stu Grayson (w/Alex Reynolds, John Silver, two masked Creepers) vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. The SCU duo charged the ring and went right after Uno and Grayson. The ref called for the bell to start the match moments later. Excalibur and Taz spoke briefly about the possibility of Daniels being the Exalted One that the Dark Order refers to and assumed that possibility is why he was asked to remain backstage.

Kazarian was isolated by the Dark Order pair. He eventually ducked under a clothesline and tagged in Sky, who worked over both opponents. Sky threw a nice dropkick at Grayson. A short time later, Grayson performed a double overhead kick at both opponents and then tagged in Uno. The Dark Order hit The Scorpion on Sky for a near fall. They followed up with a toss into a powerbomb for another two count. An SCU chant broke out briefly.

Uno and Grayson set up Sky for their Fatality finisher, but he avoided. Sky monkey flipped Kazarian, who clotheslined both opponents. SCU set up for a move on Grayson, but Uno broke it up. The rest of Dark Order tried to get involved, but Sky fought them off. Sky rolled up Grayson, but Uno hit him from behind, then Grayson hooked the leg and got the three count.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson defeated Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky in 9:25.

Taz said they were hearing that the Exalted One was present. The Dark Order all ganged up on Sky and Kazarian. Colt Cabana’s music played and he headed to the ring and worked over Silver, Reynolds, and the Creepers before entering the ring. Cabana and Grayson fought. The other Dark Order members regrouped and attacked Cabana.

A man wearing a black cloak over his head walked onto the stage. The man removed the cloak, revealing himself to be Christopher Daniels. Daniels headed to the ring and attacked the Dark Order members. SCU and Cabana quickly cleared the ring and then celebrated together…

Powell’s POV: A decent tag match. There wasn’t nothing particularly memorable about the pre-show match, though Cabana coming out to make the save in Chicago was cool. The Daniels swerve was fine and I assume it means we can officially rule him out of contention for the role of the Exalted One.

-Backstage, Lexi spoke with Jurassic Express members Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt. She asked Luchasaurus what he’s most excited about. He said that he doesn’t get excited by much after 55 million years. But he said they would be keeping a close eye on the Cody vs. MJF match to make sure that it would be a fair fight…

-Excalibur set up a video package on the Young Bucks’ autobiography…

-Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone. The Oklahoma fight song played and then Ross and Schiavone joined Excalibur on commentary for the main show. The broadcast team discussed the pay-per-view matches. Ross spoke of the show opening with Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes (though he mistakenly said “Swagger”). The hosts discussed other matches and closed the pre-show…

AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

The show opening with a video package that spotlighted the various matches… Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Dezirae Schalice, who sang the national anthem on the stage… The main show broadcast team was Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone…

1. Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager. Dustin wore a t-shirt that read he was there to fight Jericho’s bitch. Hager came out and kissed his wife, who was standing in the front row.



