Alexander Wolfe provides a medical update after leaving the Worlds Collide main event prematurely

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Alexander Wolfe announced via social media that he is “fine” after being forced to leave the WWE Worlds Collide main event due to injury. Wolfe thanked referee Drake Wuertz and the medical staff while also taking responsibility. “Most importantly it was my own fault,” Wolfe wrote before adding “#ChinUp” in a statement that can be read in full below.

Powell’s POV: Wolfe appeared to be knocked out after taking a simultaneous chop to the back from Roderick Strong and a kick to the head from Bobby Fish. Wolfe was covered by Fish, and referee Wuertz had to stop his count because Wolfe was unable to kick out. On a side note, Nigel McGuinness did a great job on commentary of immediately attempting to explain away Wuertz stopping his count by claiming that Wolfe’s arm was under him and his shoulder was technically up ever so slightly. It was a scary situation to see Wolfe removed from the match, so it’s good to know that he’s doing okay.

I’m fine. 👍

I wish I could have finished the match but safety first.

Thanks to @WWEDrakeWuertz & @wwe medical for taking care of me. You guys did an unbelievable great job today as always. Most importantly it was my own fault. #ChinUp #WorldsCollide #NXT #NXTUK #IMPERIUM — Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) January 26, 2020



