WWE touts Snoop Dogg returning to host mobile game

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce Snoop Dogg’s involvement in the WWE Champions 2021 mobile game.

LOS ANGELES – July 27, 2021 -Today WWE Champions 2021, the #1 most-downloaded WWE mobile game by Scopely, kicks-off a multi-week countdown to SummerSlam with an in-game event hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. The in-game event features an all-new 1990s Snoop Dogg joining WWE Champions’ roster of more than 300 WWE Superstars and Legends in the game.

Snoop Dogg’s return to WWE Champions’ further cements his status as a WWE superfan, having also made multiple appearances at WWE events including WrestleMania® and Raw.

“Come with me and WWE as we jam towards SummerSlam,” said Snoop Dogg. “Which Snoop will you put in the ring? Whether you pick the young OG or the current me, it’s going to be a good time for fans of WWE and the Doggfather.”

As part of the event, players will have a chance to add the special 1990s Snoop Dogg to their rosters along with a new version of his cousin and WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. Players can also participate in special SummerSlam events highlighted by a special block party themed arena, complete with palm trees, cool cars, and more. Also coming to the game is an all-new Endurance Mode Stipulation Tour where players will battle their way through fierce Superstar matches on the path to take on 90’s Snoop in his ultimate form with maxed-out stats. To defeat the Doggfather, players will need to outlast and endure multiple attempts to wear him out.

Beyond the game, WWE Champions is also hosting a special sweepstakes for players with the chance to win autographed Snoop Dogg vinyl and official Snoop Dogg t-shirts seen on his character in the game.

WWE Champions 2021 blends match-3 puzzles with action RPG gameplay, giving fans a dynamic way to experience the competition and fun of WWE on mobile. Since launching in January 2017, more than 50​ million fans have completed over 1 billion matches, crushed hundreds of billions of gems and experienced the fun and competition of​WWE Champions 2021. Players spend an average of 85 minutes per day playing with WWE fans from around the globe, battling for reputation, power and bragging rights in 1-on-1, tag team and Mixed Match Dream Team battles. The action changes daily, with weekly bouts that recreate Raw®, SmackDown, and NXT matches, monthly Pay-Per-View events and the ability to recruit more than 300 Superstars and Legends.

WWE Champions​ 2021, from mobile games company ​Scopely,​ is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play for Android devices. You can also play on desktop and join our community at WWEchampions.com

Follow WWE Champions 2021 on social @WWEChampionsGame​or @WWEChampions​ for more!

SummerSlam will take place Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas streaming live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: Am I the only one disappointed that WWE hasn’t come up with a WWE SummerFest mobile game featuring Jeremy Piven as the host?