WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Hikuleo, Hans Schmidt, Tony Stecher, Rusty Brooks

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown is live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. The show features appearances by Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Houston, Texas at Fort Bend County Epicenter. The show features Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Memphis and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Houston. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hikuleo (Taula Fifita) is 34.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) was born on February 7, 1925. He died at age 87 on May 26, 2012.

-The late Tony Stecher was born on February 7, 1889. He died of a heart attack at age 65 on October 10, 1954.

-The late Rusty Brooks (Kurt Koski) was born on February 7, 1958. He died at age 63 on February 11, 2021.