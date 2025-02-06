What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

February 6, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 605,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up a tick from the 604,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.17 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last Wednesday’s 0.17 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 766,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the February 7, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 818,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

