Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Kaitlyn Marie vs. Steve Corino for the PWF Title, The Grind vs. Bushi and Tetsuya Naito for the WXX Tag Titles, Sara Leon vs. Masha Slamovich for the Iron Heart Pro Women’s Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across four different recent indy shows.

Iron Heart Pro “House Party” in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 17, 2026 (IWTV)

This show was just released a couple days ago. I watched a few matches from their last show here — it looks like a storage shed with a garage door on one end of the room. It’s their training center and perhaps the smallest venue I’ve ever seen for a show. The crowd was maybe 50, but they really can’t fit more than that in here. I tuned in for the main event, as this is the one and only match that Masha Slamovich has been in so far this year. Her last match was in September. I won’t reiterate the accusations against her; go read and debate that elsewhere.

Sara Leon vs. Masha Slamovich for the Iron Heart Pro Women’s Title. Masha came out first and looked excited to be out there. Sara is Spanish; she is tall and thin with shoulder-length brown hair. They traded reversals on the mat. It appears Sara is maybe three inches taller as they got in a knuckle lock. Masha tied up the left arm. Sara hit a basement dropkick at 2:00. Sara hit a crossbody block for a nearfall, and Masha rolled to the floor to regroup. A female commentator noted that Masha “genuinely looks happy to be here.”

In the ring, Masha grabbed the left wrist and hit some short-arm clotheslines for a nearfall. Masha hit a hard kick to the face. Leon hit some kicks. They hit stereo roundhouse kicks to the head and were both down at 7:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Leon hit a running knee to the side of the head as Masha was against the ropes, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Leon applied a Cattle Mutilation, but Masha got a foot on the ropes at 9:00 to break the hold. Masha hit a Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Leon hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall. Leon applied a Crossface Chickenwing on the mat, and Masha tapped out! A really good match.

Sara Leon defeated Masha Slamovich to retain the Iron Heart Pro Women’s Title at 11:20.

Chaotic Pro “Seeing Red” in Watertown, Massachusetts, on February 27, 2026 (free on YouTube)

I tuned in specifically for the first match I’m reviewing, as the WWE ID Twitter/X account announced that the winner of this match will earn a WWE ID contract. CW has really good production, and I really like their stage. This is a ballroom, with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. It’s packed with maybe 200 fans. I’ll note that CW re-released the show this week, with a running time of just under two hours, as the intermission had been edited out.

Jariel Rivera vs. Godrick for a WWE ID contract. I’ve seen Rivera multiple times in the nearby Wrestling Open, and I’ve compared him more than once to a young Juventud Guerrera. Godrick replaced ‘Big Cheese,’ who couldn’t make it. Jariel has a great physique, but he’s shorter. He shoved the taller Godrick to the mat. Godrick hit a huracanrana and a dropkick, then a plancha to the floor at 1:00. Back in the ring, Jariel took control and hit some loud chops in the corner; he’s still new enough he doesn’t have a bio on cagematch.net, even though I’ve probably seen a dozen of his matches in recent months.

They got up and traded punches. Godrick hit a springboard crossbody block and a leaping Flatliner at 3:30. Jariel shook the ropes to cause Godrick to fall and be crotched in the corner. Godrick hit a running knee in the corner and a Sling Blade clothesline. Godrick hit an impressive top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall! However, Jariel hit a swinging Dominator faceplant for the pin. Good action; that was a lot of offense in a match that short.

Jariel Rivera defeated Godrick at 5:21 to earn a WWE ID contract.

Aaron Rourke vs. Milo Mirra. This was the co-main event. This is a rematch from last show, which Milo won (and Rourke turned heel afterwards!) Mirra dove through the ropes onto Rourke, and we’re underway! They brawled at ringside. They got in the ring and we had the bell at 00:20 to officially begin. They went right back to the floor and traded kicks. Milo hit a snap suplex on the floor at 2:30. He shoved Rourke head-first into the ring post. Milo leapt off the apron, but Rourke caught him with a superkick, then slammed him face-first on the apron.

In the ring, Rourke got a nearfall and was now in charge. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Rourke got a rollup but grabbed the ropes for added leverage – the ref saw it and stopped counting. Mirra reversed the rollup, grabbed the ropes for added leverage, and he got the cheap pin! Rourke was irate! The commentators noted that Mirra avoided being caught for doing the same cheating that Aaron tried.

Milo Mirra defeated Aaron Rourke at 6:55.

Premier Wrestling Federation “25th Anniversary” in Newport, North Carolina, on February 22, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their pole barn training center. I really do like this venue, but they once again only drew 50 to 75 fans, and I don’t know how they make that work.

Landon Hale and Joseph Everhart vs. “The Brainwashed Generation” Elliot Shock and Tungsten Redd. I really like Hale. Everhart has short dark hair and a beard, a bit like Damian Sandow. Redd has changed his look a bit since I last saw him; he used to look like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre butcher. He opened against Everhart, but Hale made a blind tag. Landon slapped Elliot on his head and rested in the corner. Redd hit a sideslam on Everhart. Redd and Elliot worked over Everhart. Hale got in at 2:30 and hit a Sabre-style neck-snap on Elliot.

Hale and Everhart hit a team suplex on Elliot. Redd entered at 5:00 and hit a series of bodyslams. He hit a double sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Hale hit a double Lethal Injection. Redd hit a sit-out powerbomb on Everhart for a nearfall at 7:00, but Hale made the save. Hale and Elliot traded forearm strikes. Everhart hit a spin kick on Redd. Redd hit a chokeslam on Everhart, then a Claymore Kick. Elliot covered Everhart for the pin. Solid action.

Tungten Redd and Elliot Shock defeated Landon Hale and Joseph Everhart at 8:30.

Bojack (w/Papa Diego) vs. Alexander Lev for the PWF Tag Team Titles. This was the co-main event. No Diego Hill tonight for the champs; Lev was supposed to team with Mr. Wrestling III. The commentators were confused by what was going on. Diego Hill’s dad (Papa Diego) came to ringside with Bojack. Bojack got on the mic and said Diego couldn’t make it because of a winter storm. They agreed to still have the titles on the line! Lev has short, dark hair — I’ve seen him a few times recently in Action Wrestling in Georgia.

They locked up, and the 350+ pounder Bojack absorbed a series of chops. He grabbed Lev off the top turnbuckle and threw him to the mat at 2:00. Bojack dropped him with one hard chop and hit a bodyslam. Bojack hit a uranage in the corner for a nearfall at 4:30. Lev hit a running knee, and he snapped Bojack’s throat across the top rope at 6:00, then a top-rope missile dropkick for a one-count.

Lev hit a DDT and was fired up. Bojack nailed a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 7:30. Lev hit a series of clotheslines, a uranage, and a running knee for a nearfall. Bojack hit a low blow uppercut when the ref was out of position, then a hard clothesline. The commentators were upset that Bojack cheated again. Bojack hit a piledriver for the pin. This story of Bojack slowly turning heel while Diego remains a babyface has been playing out nicely for months.

Bojack defeated Alexander Lev to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles at 9:44.

Kaitlyn Marie vs. Steve Corino for the PWF Title. Yes, that is Steve Corino, not his son, Colby. This was the main event. I’ve noted before that I’ve seen Marie fight more men than women. She’s taller-than-average, but she’s still giving up a lot of size and strength. They shook hands before locking up. He’s thicker around the middle than when I last saw him, but I wouldn’t describe him as “fat,” either. Standing switches, and she knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Steve hit a dropkick at 3:00.

He went to the top turnbuckle, but she flipped him to the mat and hit a basement dropkick on him. Kaitlyn hit some running buttbumps in the corner and a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. She hit a mid-ring senton for a nearfall. Corino hit a suplex at 6:00, and he took control. She hit a series of forearm strikes, but it just angered Steve! They traded forearm strikes, and he hit a superkick. He hit a hard clothesline, and they were both down at 7:30.

Kaitlyn hit a bodyslam and a Vader Bomb-style double kneedrop for a nearfall. They fought in the corner. She dropped underneath and hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30. They again fought on the ropes, and he hit a second-rope superplex. He hit a discus clothesline for the pin! New champion! The commentators went nuts for the title change. Entertaining action.

Steve Corino defeated Kaitlyn Marie to win the PWF Title at 11:29.

wXw “Dead End” in Hamburg, Germany, on February 21, 2026 (IWTV)

* I’ll note that wXw’s “ 16 Carat Gold ” tournament kicks off this Friday and runs for three days!

This is a small room that is absolutely packed; cagematch.net lists it at 800 fans and that is likely accurate. Lighting and overall production quality is really good and this looks like a nice venue for a wrestling show. We DO have English commentary.

“The Grind” Laurance Roman and Nick Schreier vs. “Los Tranquilos de Japon” Bushi and Tetsuya Naito for the wXw Tag Team Titles. This was mid-show. Naito and Roman opened, and after a lockup, Naito did his tranquilo pose on the mat. He hit some blows to Roman’s back. Bushi and Schreier entered and locked up at 2:30. The champs worked over Bushi’s arm and kept him in their corner. Naito entered and applied a front headlock on Schreier, then tagged back out. (Naito has become the master of doing absolutely nothing in the ring!)

Schreier hit a bulldog on Naito, and they were both down at 8:00. Bushi and Roman tagged back in, and Laurance hit an enzuigiri, then a top-rope missile dropkick. He slammed Bushi face-first to the mat (it’s one of his finishers!), and he got a nearfall. Naito went for a Destino, but Roman escaped. Schreier hit a top-rope crossbody block on Naito for a nearfall at 10:30! He hit a frog splash, but Bushi made the save. Naito went for a tornado DDT, but Schreier blocked it. Schreier hit a flip dive to the floor onto all three! They all continued to fight on the floor… and the ref called for the bell! The crowd booed this outcome.

Laurance Roman and Nick Schreier vs. “Los Tranquilos de Japon” Bushi and Tetsuya Naito went to a double count-out at 12:38; Roman and Schreier retain the wXw Tag Team Titles.

Ricky Sosa vs. Brandon Bandz for the wXw European Title. This was the co-main event. Sosa has been in the news of late, as he’s apparently headed to do a TNA taping. I’ll reiterate that he has the athleticism of Kevin Knight but is a bit taller and younger. I haven’t seen Bandz before; he has a similar look but is a bit shorter. An intense lockup to open. (The commentators immediately talked about Sosa’s first round match, but again, he is now reportedly headed to TNA instead, and Alan Angels is replacing him.) A feeling-out process early on. Both men appear to be ages 18 to 22.

Some quick reversals that ended with Bandz hitting a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00. This crowd was HOT. Sosa hit a springboard dropkick for a nearfall, and a snap powerslam for a nearfall. Bandz hit a dropkick and a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 8:00. Sosa hit a spin kick to the head and some flying back elbows in the corner. He leapt to the top turnbuckle and hit a moonsault press! Awesome. They traded German suplexes. Sosa nailed a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and they were both down at 11:30, and we got a “holy shit!” chant in English.

The crowd got to their feet and started chanting a song. You gotta love the European crowds! Sosa hit a huracanrana. Bandz hit a top-rope flying Meteora for a nearfall as the crowd chanted “Fight forever!” Bandz went for a German Suplex, but Sosa rotated and landed on his feet and stomped on Bandz’s chest. Sosa hit a spin kick to the head, then hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. That was a blast. Sosa is the real deal, and Bandz really made a strong first impression.

Ricky Sosa defeated Brandon Bandz to retain the wXw European Title at 14:09.

Elijah Blum and “Planet Gojirah” Marc Empire and Robert Dreissker vs. Ahura and “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire. This was the main event. A lot of beef in this one! Shire opened against Dreissker, and they traded shoulder blocks. Manders battled Empire and traded chops at 3:30. (I’ve noted before that Empire reminds me a lot of a bald Michael Elgin.) Blum tagged himself in, so arch-rival Ahura also got in at 5:00. Manders and Ahura weren’t on the same page over who would be in the match. Blum hit a dropkick on Ahura at 6:30.

All six got in the ring, and the ref tried to keep them separated. I have to reiterate how HOT this crowd was for every move made in this match. Ahura hit a superkick on Blum, but Blum hit a shotgun dropkick at 9:00 and a flying knee to the chin. Manders jumped in the ring and seemingly wanted to fight both Blum and Ahura! He shoved Ahura (his ‘teammate’ in this match!) Shire and Manders began stomping on Blum and kept him in their corner. Again, Shire and Manders wanted nothing to do with Ahura.

Dreissker hit a top-rope crossbody block at 15:30, but Manders and Shire began working over Dreissker in their corner. Manders ‘let’ Ahura into the match, but they still jawed at each other. (The tension between Manders and Ahura has carried this match. The action has been fairly basic with the three-on-one beatdowns.) Manders and Dreissker hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 18:00. Blum got the hot tag and hit some flying forearms on Ahura, then a swinging neckbreaker. He hit a swinging neckbreaker on Shire, too.

All six jumped in and brawled. Manders and Blum fought onto the stage, away from the ring. Empire dove through the ropes onto everyone on the floor at 21:30. Ahura hit a springboard, spinning dive onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Manders pushed Ahura out of the way, and he brawled with Blum, and those two rolled to the floor. In the ring, Shire hit a clothesline on teammate Ahura! (That was definitely coming!) Shire put Ahura on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat! Dreissker and Empire splashed onto Ahura. They hit a team Musclebuster on Ahura for the pin! Good action, and I liked the story they told here.

Elijah Blum, Marc Empire, and Robert Dreissker defeated Ahura, 1 Called Manders, and Thomas Shire at 24:41.

Final Thoughts: A notable round-up of matches, with Masha’s only match (so far!) in 2026, and rare matches for Steve Corino and Tetsuya Naito. Plus, a new WWE ID prospect was named. I’m really looking forward to seeing how TNA puts over Sosa this weekend. Again, all four shows are available in their entirety, but the reality is I didn’t have 11 or so hours to watch all four shows!