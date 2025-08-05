WWE announces three NXT live events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce three NXT live events.

August 5, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three NXT live event dates taking place across South Carolina and Georgia from Friday, September 5, through Sunday, September 7.

Tickets for each live event will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10am ET/7am PT. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting today at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Friday, September 5 Spartanburg, South Carolina NXT Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Saturday, September 6 North Charleston, South Carolina NXT North Charleston Convention Center Sunday, September 7 Augusta, Georgia NXT Bell Auditorium

This marks WWE’s first return to North Charleston, South Carolina and Spartanburg, South Carolina since 2019.

The events will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and more.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see NXT running some live events outside Florida. We will be looking for reports or the basic results from each show via dotnetjason@gmail.com.