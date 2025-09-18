TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Blue Panther, Reckless Young, John Tolos, Billy Robinson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Impact includes Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays. He will also be filling in for me with our weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 40 percent of the vote. B finished second with 35 percent of the vote. Jake Barnett gave the show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 48 percent of the vote. F finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Blue Panther (Genaro Vazquez Nevarez) is 65.

-Reckless Young (Thomas Carter) is 51.

-The late John Tolos was born on September 18, 1930. He died of kidney failure at age 78 on May 28, 2009.

-The late Billy Robinson was born September 18, 1938. He died at age 75 on March 3, 2014.