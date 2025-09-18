ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Matt Mako in a Pure Rules match

-Mistico vs. Mansoor

-Janai Kai vs. Yuka Sakazaki

-The Beast Mortos vs. Alan Angels

-Olympia vs. Viva Van

-Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a mixed tag match

-Lance Archer in action

-Satnam Singh in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).