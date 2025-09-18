TNA Impact preview: TNA Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

-Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers

-Knockouts Champion Ash by Elegance and Knockouts Tag Team Champions Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich and “The IInspiration” Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee

-Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus

-Mike Santana in action

-Frankie Kazarian hosts The King’s Speech talk show

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on September 5 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, John will be filling in for me on audio this week.