TNA Impact rating: How did the show headlined by The System vs. The Hardys and The Righteous perform?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 233,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was equal to the previous week’s 233,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the prior week’s 0.05 rating.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. TNA’s viewership remained the same as the previous week’s episode, which aired against the Winter Olympics. We’ll see if Thursday’s live show moves the number.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)