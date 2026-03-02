WWE Raw preview: Roman Reigns and a title match set for tonight’s Elimination Chamber fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns returns

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Title

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET.