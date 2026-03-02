Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (2/28): Vetter’s review of El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Ethan Page vs. Omos vs. El Grande Americano in a Rey de Reyes qualifier, Jack Cartwheel vs. Dragon Lee for a shot at the AAA Mega Title

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 7)

Taped February 7, 2026, in Queretaro, Mexico, at the General Jose Maria Arteaga Auditorium

Aired February 28, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Page

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio provided commentary.

* Footage from prior shows aired, with Grande Americano (Chad Gable) Original beating up Grande Americano (Ludvig Kaiser). El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) came to the ring, and he told the crowd it was beautiful to be back home. (Again, I like what WWE is doing here — they are really turning down the volume of Kaiser speaking so you can hear Rey provide the English translation over what Kaiser is saying.) Kaiser said that Grande Original doesn’t know how to speak Spanish and called him “shorty.”

* Pimpinela Escarlata tried to interview Gable backstage, but Gable beat up Pimpinela! What does that mean for Pimpinela, who was slated for the main event?

* Footage aired of Laredo Kid vs. TJP from last week.

1. Jack Cartwheel vs. Dragon Lee to become No. 1 contender to the AAA Mega Championship match. They shook hands and had a clean lockup. JBL had to add that these two remind him of “Me and Ron back in the day.” Jack did some cartwheels and hit a huracanrana, but Lee rotated and landed on his feet. They avoided each other’s big moves. Dragon hit a superkick as Jack was doing a handstand. Jack hit his Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 2:00, then the Sasuke Special dive to the floor. Jack hit his slingshot elbow drop back into the ring for a nearfall.

Dragon Lee kicked Jack in the head to drop him to the floor, and Lee hit a flip dive over the ropes onto Jack. In the ring, Lee hit a shotgun dropkick and a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Jack hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 4:00. Lee tried a suplex, but Jack landed on his feet. Lee hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Jack nailed a Poison Rana at 5:30, then a springboard twisting Phoenix Splash for a nearfall!

Jack went to the top rope, but Lee caught Jack’s legs and hit a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall. Jack hit a cartwheel kick into the corner. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Lee hit a double stomp to the chest and a dropkick into the corner. Lee hit a running, mid-ring Sliced Bread and pinned Jack. That was a breathless, wonderful sprint.

Dragon Lee defeated Jack Cartwheel at 8:14 to become No. 1 contender to the AAA Mega Championship.

* Dragon Lee got on the mic, but TJP emerged from the back and spoke Spanish, saying that he’s the true No. 1 contender, and Lee is No. 2. Those two fought, as did Laredo Kid and Jack Cartwheel.

* Outside, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Omos, and Dorian spoke. Vikingo was confident that Omos was going to win tonight. However, he didn’t want to face Omos! Dorian said he will take care of everything and not to worry. “This is the beginning of a plan I’ve been working on for a long time.”

* Footage aired of Pimpinela Escarlata, on a gurney in the back and head in a brace. Pimpinela asked Grande (Kaiser) Americano to be in the main event!

2. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Ethan Page vs. Omos vs. El Grande Americano (Kaiser) in a four-way Rey de Reyes qualifier. Page immediately rolled to the floor and sat in the front row! Kaiser wore green while Wagner was in red — those two both attacked Omos, who just shrugged both aside. Omos hit a bodyslam as JBL said that Omos hasn’t lost a match since 2023! Page jumped in and stomped on the babyfaces and seemed to want to align with Omos, but Omos dropped him with a big boot to the chest at 2:30.

Omos bodyslammed Kaiser onto Wagner. Omos hit some hard back elbows and was dominating. He hit a sidewalk slam on Kaiser at 4:00. He hit a running boot to Wagner’s chest for a nearfall. He grabbed Ethan by the throat, but Kaiser jumped on Omos’s back. Omos slammed him to the mat. Omos went to the floor and threw Page onto the announce table. Omos caught Americano and slammed him against the ring frame. Wagner dove onto Omos, too. They all shoved Omos into the ring post at 7:30! In the ring, Ethan slammed Kaiser and got a nearfall.

Ethan set up for the Razor’s Edge, but Kaiser escaped. This crowd was LOUD! Page tied him in the Tree of Woe and stomped on him. Wagner hit a frog splash for a nearfall. He hit a jumping knee to Page’s cheek at 9:00, then he dropped Ethan with a forearm strike. They traded forearm strikes, and Ethan got a nearfall. Kaiser got back in and hit some back elbows on Page and Wagner, then a second-rope clothesline at 10:30. Omos finally got back in the ring, coming up behind Americano! He hit a glancing punch on Kaiser.

On the floor, Omos accidentally clotheslined the ring post. Kaiser and Wagner were alone in the ring, and they traded punches at 13:00. Kaiser hit a rolling DVD on Wagner; Page threw Kaiser to the floor and stole the pin attempt. Wagner hit a Michinoku Driver for a visual pin, but Santos Escobar pulled the ref to the floor! Wagner dove onto Santos, and those two brawled on the floor and up onto an adjacent stage and to the back! Ethan and Kaiser traded punches on the apron, and this crowd was hot! Omos attacked them both, and they all fought on the floor.

Rayo and Bravo appeared, and they handcuffed Omos to the corner. They handed a piece of metal to Kaiser, who put it in his mask. Page went for a Twist of Fate, but Kaiser tied him up, and Page tapped out at 16:30. HOWEVER, we had no ref! Grande Gable came out, holding Pimpinela’s hat. In the ring, Page hit a Razor’s Edge on Kaiser for a nearfall. La Parka emerged from the back and stole a chair from Gable. Meanwhile, Kaiser hit a flying headbutt on Ethan and pinned Page. That was really fun. I assumed Omos wasn’t winning, so this was a good way to keep him out of the finish, too.

El Grande Americano (Kaiser) defeated Ethan Page, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and Omos in a four-way at 18:07 to qualify for the Rey de Reyes.

Final Thoughts: After a bit of a dud episode last week, this was really, really good. No surprise that Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel was dazzling lucha action. But the main event topped my expectations and allowed everyone to shine. The outside interference worked here, as the Wagner-Escobar feud has been simmering for a few weeks.

I’ll reiterate that how they are turning down the mic to allow Rey Mysterio to do translation is really working for me. Once again, my only complaint is all the YouTube commercials. If you aren’t watching it live, the commercials appear about every three minutes.