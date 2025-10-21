Former WWE ring announcer has a year remaining on a non-compete agreement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin had a two-year non-compete agreement when she left the company a year ago. “One year down, one year left on my non-compete!” Irvin posted on social media on Tuesday (see the full post below).

Irvin left WWE in October 2024. She told USAToday.com in February that touring was hard, and spoke about how working for WWE affected her music career.

“I know that I am a performer, and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime,” Irvin said. “But then when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they’re asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.'”

Irvin also told USA Today that she will eventually return to pro wrestling. “My wrestling career has barely even begun,” she said. “I think it would be an absolute waste of everything that I’ve done so far to not continue the story. I gotta finish my story.”

Powell’s POV: The 36-year-old Irvin married AEW wrestler Ricochet back in March. She has expressed interest in having an on-air role in pro wrestling beyond her work as a ring announcer. The two-year non-compete is extreme, though it is likely because she left the company before her contract expired. Check out her music via her Samantha The Bomb YouTube page.

One year down, one year left on my non-compete! Can’t wait I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do! Love & miss you all and remember- I NEVER left FOR music, I am music. Hope to see you soon….. https://t.co/s49iLDSipf — Samantha (The Bomb) (@SamanthaTheBomb) October 21, 2025

