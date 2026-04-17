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WWE Smackdown preview: The WrestleMania 42 go-home show

April 17, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes delivers a message to Randy Orton on the eve of their WrestleMania 42 match

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace to become No. 1 contender to the Women’s U.S. Championship

-The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

-Jacob Fatu appears

-“The Wyatt Sicks” Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy vs. The MFTs in an eight-man Street Fight

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

-Raw and Smackdown wrestlers will appear

Powell’s POV: SmackDown will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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