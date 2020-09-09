09/09 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 126): PJ Black on the ROH Pure Title tournament, ROH’s COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus and wrestling as The Bunny

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor’s PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament starting this weekend on ROH Wrestling TV, ROH’s COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus and wrestling as The Bunny, the long journey from South Africa to WWE, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 126) and guest PJ Black.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...