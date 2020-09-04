WWE releases AOP tag team

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the releases of the AOP tag team Akam and Rezar. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Paul Ellering recently stated in a recent Two Man Power Trip interview (recap here) that he was slated to return to WWE to manage the duo, but the pandemic occurred before the wheels could be set in motion. I’ve also openly wondered if the AOP duo could end up being revealed as members of Retribution. Barring this being part of the Retribution storyline, which seems unlikely, it looks like Akam and Rezar are out of the company.