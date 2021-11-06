What's happening...

WWE announces two Survivor Series elimination matches

November 6, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series event that will be held on Sunday, November 21 in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

-“Team Raw” Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs. “Team Smackdown” Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Aliyah in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Raw” Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio vs. “Team Smackdown” Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, and Happy Corbin in a Survivor Series elimination match.

Powell’s POV: There are no singles champions listed in the elimination matches, so it appears the show will continue to feature the champion vs. champion format. The show will stream on Peacock and internationally on WWE Network, and will also be available via pay-per-view.

