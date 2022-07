CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE added Riddle vs. Seth Rollins to the SummerSlam card on Monday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Riddle and Rollins have been working live event matches together. While the match is not surprising, it’s a welcome addition to the SummerSlam card for this viewer.