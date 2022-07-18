7/18 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, Logan Paul appears on Miz TV, the build to SummerSlam continues

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,521)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

Aired July 18, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced Titus O’Neil as a WWE Global Ambassador. O’Neil stood in the middle of the ring and spoke about becoming a WWE tag team champion and entering the WWE Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award recipient. He said he thought those were the highlights of his career.

O’Neil said the pinnacle is become the WWE Global Ambassador. He spoke about serving U.S. soldiers around the world and other charity work that the company does. “All these things that help bring people together to do good,” he said. O’Neil said you’ll never hear them talk about politics, religion, or any divisive topics.

O’Neil said that regardless of your race, economic status, or nationality, “this is a place that we deserve to have a safe haven.” He said WWE wants to simply make sure that “we all have a good time.” O’Neil said that’s exactly what they were about to do tonight. “Ladies and gentlemen, everyone around the world, welcome to Monday Night Raw,” he closed…

Powell’s POV: I respect Titus O’Neil for all of the charity work that he does. That said, I wonder if this speech would have taken place on Raw if Vince McMahon were not under investigation. It’s also worth noting that the speech failed to mention anything about fans being welcome regardless of their sexual orientation.

The broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary. They hyped the Raw Women’s Championship match and set up a video that recapped Carmella beating Bianca Belair by count-out last week when Becky Lynch distracted Belair…

Becky Lynch made her entrance and delivered an in-ring promo. Lynch said she was just informed that the winner of the Belair vs. Carmella match would have to defend the Raw Women’s Championship against her at Summer Slam. Lynch boasted that she will become the next Raw Women’s Champion.

Bianca Belair made her entrance with a microphone. She said what Lynch did last week was foul. She said Lynch had to cause a distraction so that she would be counted out and lose her match. Belair entered the ring and told Lynch that she can do whatever she wants to take the focus off of her and put it on herself, but this is not the Becky Lynch WrestleMania comeback story.

Belair said it’s actually her comeback story from last year’s SummerSlam. Belair called her loss to Lynch as the lowest point in her career. She said she vowed to restore her reputation. Belair said that once she beats Carmella on Raw, she is going to rewrite their story.

Carmella made her entrance and also had a mic in hand. She called herself a badass with a great ass. She boasted over beating Belair last week and said it was convenient that Belair was distracted and failed to beat the count. She wondered if Belair was outmatched and took a shortcut. Carmella said she will be money and the new Raw Women’s Champion.

Belair cut off Carmella and started to run through her EST routine when she was hit from behind by Lynch. Carmella and Lynch double teamed Belair, who eventually started to fight them off. However, Lynch put Belair down with a Manhandle Slam heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid verbal segment that put made Belair look a little vulnerable heading into the title match. That said, announcing that Lynch will get the SummerSlam title shot made the Raw title match feel even more predictable, but it’s not like there’s any reason to think that Carmella will win tonight anyway. On a side note, WWE officially announced Riddle vs. Seth Rollins for SummerSlam shortly before Raw started.

1. Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship. Belair pulled herself up in the corner of the ring and then the referee started the match. Smith said the match had no count-outs, but then Graves corrected him and said there were count-outs, but Belair would lose the championship if she were counted out. Becky Lynch sat in on commentary.

Lynch stood up and distracted Belair early on. Belair and Carmella ended up at ringside. Belair hoisted up Carmella, who held onto the bottom rope, then used her legs to pull Belair into the ring post casing. Carmella tossed Belair into the timekeepers area and then rushed back to the ring, hoping to win via count-out. Belair beat the referee’s count. Carmella dumped Belair back to ringside and she barely beat the referee’s count. [C]

Belair took offensive control coming out of the break. Carmella came back with a facebuster for a two count. Belair came right back and hit her KOD finisher and scored the clean pin.

Bianca Belair defeated Carmella in 10:25 to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

After the match, Lynch entered the ring with the Raw Women’s Championship title. Lynch teased handing it to Belair, then dropped it and left the ring while the broadcast team hyped their match for SummerSlam…

Powell’s POV: Smith failing to understand the match stipulation was bad. That said, it’s just as bad that the wrestlers had all that pre-match promo time and yet apparently no one was scripted to actually talk about the match stipulation. Strange. The actual match was solid. It was hard to buy into the threat of Carmella winning, but they tried with some of those count-out spots.

The broadcast team recapped the announcement of Jeff Jarrett as the special referee of the Usos vs. Street Profits match at SummerSlam…

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who spoke about the match. As they were wrapping up the promo, Omos and MVP showed up. MVP said they should be happy that Omos wasn’t named special referee for SummerSlam. MVP recalled Omos spiking Dawkins like a football in last week’s six-man tag match. Dawkins said that’s tough talk coming from a hype man. MVP pitched Dawkins vs. Omos for later in the show. Jimmy Smith called Omos “dangerous competition before SummerSlam”…

Kevin Owens made his entrance while the broadcast team hyped The KO Show with Riddle as his guest… [C]

Owens stood in the ring in front of his KO Show set and was introduced by Mike Rome. Owens said he knew the fans missed him, but he wanted to bring out his guest before he explained where he was. Owens introduced Riddle as his guest.

Riddle drove his scooter to the ring and kicked off his flip flops once he was in the ring. It was animated stampeding giraffes week. Owens told Riddle that he had to step away because he was driving himself crazy while trying to prove that Elias and Ezekiel are the same person. He said he went on a nature retreat to find inner peace.

Owens spoke about how he and Riddle have lost their best friends. He said RK-Bro was good, but Bro-KO could be great. Riddle said that Owens is “like the biggest liar I know, dude.” Owens said he understands why Riddle would say that given his past, but he’s turned over a new leaf.

Owens pointed out that Riddle trusted Orton, who was the biggest snake in WWE history. Riddle took exception with Owens saying that about Orton. Riddle said he was done talking. Riddle acted like he was ready to fight, but then he was distracted.

The “Burn it down” portion of Seth Rollins’ entrance theme played. Owens told Riddle that he had nothing to do with that. The same phrase played again. Riddle looked to the stage and then Rollins attacked him from behind while Owens left the ring. Rollins left Riddle lying after hitting him with a pair of Stomps…

Highlights aired of Finn Balor beating Rey Mysterio last week…Balor and Damian Priest made their entrance for Priest’s match with Rey… [C]

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see Owens back. For a second there, I thought Bruce Boudreau might him to be an enforcer for the Vancouver Canucks.

Backstage, Kevin Patrick asked Rollins why he’s targeting Riddle. Rollins said Riddle’s stupidity is quickly turning into arrogance. He said Riddle is so stupid he thinks Orton cared about him, turned down Owens, and actually thinks he can beat him at SummerSlam.

Ezekiel showed up and barked at Rollins about attacking Riddle. Rollins said he does what he wants and Stomp who he wants, including Ezekiel’s brothers. Ezekiel told him not to talk about his family…

Finn Balor and Damian Priest stood in the ring. Priest told the fans to rise for a prince and a punisher. Priest said they chose last week not to injure Dominik Mysterio because they thought he would make the right decision and join Judgment Day. Priest said they guarantee that Dom would join them. He said they could see in Dom’s eyes that he wants to leave his father and told him to do it.

Priest had footage air of Judgment Day’s turn on Edge. Balor said he could watch that footage all day. Rey Mysterio’s entrance theme played and he made his way out with Dom heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Priest’s new heel promo voice would cause him to be laughed out of a community theater audition.

2. Rey Mysterio vs Damian Priest (w/Finn Balor). The match was joined in progress.

[Hour Two] Rey took offensive control and then Balor climbed onto the ring apron. Dom pulled Balor of the apron. Balor slammed Dom into the barricade. Rey dropkicked Balor, who hit Dom. A short time later, Rey hit the 619. Rey tried to follow up with a top rope move, but Priest caught him. Priest performed a crucifix powerbomb and got the three count.

Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio in roughly 5:00 of air-time.

After the match, Priest put the boots to Rey. Balor grabbed chairs from ringside and the placed Rey over one. Priest took the mic and said Dom joins Judgment Day tonight or they take Rey’s head off. Dom entered the ring and covered his father. Dom said he would join Judgment Day if they stopped.

Priest said now he’ll join, but it doesn’t work that way. Balor attacked Dom with a chair. Balor went for a Conchairto on Rey, who avoided it by rolling out of the ring. Graves said Priest and Balor figured out that Dom wasn’t really going to join, he was just trying to save his father…

Seth Rollins made his entrance for a match against Ezekiel… [C]

Powell’s POV: Graves earned his paycheck by jumping in and explaining what they were going for with this awkward story.

The video with classic WWE character imagery that debuted last week was replayed… The broadcast team hyped Seth Rollins vs. Riddle for SummerSlam… Ezekiel made his entrance…

3. Seth Rollins vs. Ezekiel. Ezekiel put Rollins down and went up top, but Rollins got up and crotched him in the corner. Rollins climbed to the top rope and dropped a knee on the back of Ezekiel’s head. [C]

A graphic listed Theory vs. AJ Styles for later in the show. Ezekiel avoided a Stomp and then rolled up Rollins for a two count. He followed with a backslide for another two count. There was a clunky victory roll from Rollins, who picked up a two count. Ezekiel powerbombed Rollins for another two count.

A short time later, Rollins leapt from the top rope into a leaping knee from Ezekiel, who covered him for a near fall. Nice spot. Ezekiel went up top, but Rollins ran up and superplexed him. Rollins followed up with a falcon arrow for another two count. Rollins set up for a Pedigree, but Ezekiel avoided it and sat down on him for another two count. Rollins hit him with a forearm shot to the back of the head before Stomping and pinning him…

Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel in 11:55.

Powell’s POV: The live crowd sat on their hands for most of this match despite the fact that it was a good, competitive match. Rollins got a good reaction coming out, so their flat reaction tells me that the Ezekiel gag is running out of steam.

The broadcast team recapped The Usos and Omos beating The Street Profits and R-Truth last week when Omos pinned Angelo Dawkins…

Omos and MVP stood at the backstage Gorilla Position set when they were approached by Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, who said they were going to take front row seats for the beatdown. The Usos made their entrance for the Omos vs. Dawkins match… [C] Tampa sports imagery was shown…

The broadcast team hyped Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration for next week’s Raw at Madison Square Garden…

Backstage, Finn Balor and Damian Priest delivered a promo. Balor said Dom failed his test. Priest used a normal voice and said they saw through Dom. Priest said they will finish what they start next week at MSG when the Mysterios fall and the Judgment Day will rise…

Powell’s POV: Backstage promo Priest is much better than in-ring promo Priest.

Omos and MVP made their entrance and were applauded by the Usos. Backstage, Ford fired up Dawkins. They are up and, yes, they still want the smoke. The duo made their entrance…

4. Omos (w/MVP) vs. Angelo Dawkins (w/Montez Ford). Omos tossed Dawkins across the ring to start. Ford grabbed the foot of Omos to distract him while the referee was checking on Dawkins. Omos put Dawkins down with a shoulder tackle. Ford teased interfering again. Omos went for a big boot that Dawkins avoided. Dawkins performed a couple of clunky looking spinning clotheslines in the corner followed by a nice enzuigiri. MVP tripped Dawkins and was caught by the referee, who called for the bell.

Angelo Dawkins beat Omos by DQ in 1:20.

Adam Pearce walked out and recalled MVP stating in a backstage segment that he would love to team with Omos in a match against The Street Profits. Pearce said MVP can’t say he never gets what he wants because he’s getting the match right now… [C]

5. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Omos and MVP. The Usos were still at ringside. MVP had to work the match in a suit. Omos worked over Dawkins before tagging in MVP, who did his Ballin’ Elbow and covered Dawkins for a one count. MVP ran the ropes and was punched by Dawkins, who made the hot tag to Ford while MVP also tagged in.

Ford kicked Omos and then went up top and dove at him, but Omos caught him and threw him into the air. Ford landed on his feet and then threw a series of kicks. Ford went for a springboard move and was punched. Omos had Ford pinned, but Dawkins broke it up. MVP pulled Dawkins to ringside. Dawkins ended up throwing MVP at the Usos.

The Profits threw multiple kicks at Omos. Ford went up top and performed a frog splash on Omos, who kicked out at one. Ford went up top again, but Jey Uso shoved him off for the disqualification finish.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins beat Omos and MVP by DQ in 4:50.

After the match, the Usos entered the ring and fought with the Profits. Omos ended up putting the Profits down with a double chokeslam while Graves said they need SummerSlam special referee Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, Bill Dundee, and half of Nashville to keep order between now and SummerSlam…

Powell’s POV: Graves also wondered what happened to The Roadie. Funny. Back to back DQ finishes? Weak.

Veer Mahaan joined Sarah Schreiber on the backstage interview set and stared at her. “Boo,” he said. Mahaan started laughing and then walked away. Schreiber introduced The Miz, who said what Mahaan did was unexpected. He then spoke about how he believes Logan Paul has come to his senses and they can become WWE Tag Team Champions if Paul calls off his match challenge. Schreiber asked what happens if Paul wants to go through with the match. Miz said Paul would become his enemy…

Theory made his entrance for his match against AJ Styles… [C] The SummerSlam ad aired. We are twelve days away…

Theory stood in the ring holding his Money in the Bank contract and delivered a promo. He said he would take back his U.S. Championship from Bobby Lashley and then cash in his MITB contract on whatever is left of Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar after their match. The fans gave him the “what” treatment. Theory mocked the fans and told them to shut their mouths. Theory said Reigns and Lesnar are going to destroy one another. Theory set up a video package.

[Hour Three] Footage aired of Brock Lesnar destroying “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis in last week’s opening segment. Theory said the footage shows that SummerSlam will be the perfect opportunity for him to cash in. Theory said he was robbed of his U.S. Title at MITB, but he held up his MITB briefcase and said he always comes through in the clutch.

Theory said that’s why Reigns, Lesnar, Madcap Moss, the fans, and Dolph Ziggler don’t like him because they are jealous of him. Theory set up footage of Dolph Ziggler interfering in last week’s main event and costing Theory and Seth Rollins a match against Bobby Lashley and Riddle. “How pathetic,” Theory said in response. The “what” treatment continued.

AJ Styles made his entrance while Saxton said Theory spoke about everyone but his opponent. Styles had a mic and said Theory was making big promises. Styles said he had one of his own. Styles said that he’ll be the first in a long line of people to take either the U.S. Title or the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from him. Style entered the ring and said the locker room isn’t jealous of Theory, they just think he’s a big jackass.

Theory asked Styles what he was doing when he was his age. Styles said he’s proud of where he’s from. He said he’s where he’s at today because of it. Theory asked if Styles is now an old grizzled veteran. Styles said he’s the guy who is going to knock some response into Theory. Styles punched Theory, who ended up at ringside.

Dolph Ziggler made his entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: Just think, if Raw had switched to TV-14 tonight, Styles could have called Theory a big piece of shit rather than a big jackass!!! Or something. I’m happy that WWE is high on Theory, but that was way more that we needed to hear from him. He’s not a bad talker. The problem is that his talking points are just too predictable right now, so long path he took to working them all made him feel like more of a pest heel than a rising star.

The latest video with the imagery of veteran and retired wrestlers aired…

6. Theory vs. AJ Styles. Dolph Ziggler sat at ringside in front of the broadcast table. Theory ended up at ringside. Ziggler stood up and held his hands up. Theory asked what he was doing. Ziggler said he wasn’t doing anything. Theory shoved Ziggler to the ground. Theory returned to the ring and Styles hit him with an enzuigiri that sent him back to ringside. [C]

Late in the match, Styles caught Theory in a Calf Crusher. Theory reached the ropes and then rolled to the floor. Styles went for a kick from the apron, but Theory grabbed him and ran past Ziggler and slammed Styles on the broadcast table. Theory rolled Styles back inside the ring. While the referee was looking at Styles, Ziggler superkicked Theory, who was counted out.

AJ Styles beat Theory via count-out in 11:25.

After the match, Theory pointed at Ziggler, then turned around and was kicked by Styles, who hit him with a Styles Clash…

Graves hyped a special look at the Belair vs. Lynch feud… [C]

Powell’s POV: Back to back disqualifications followed by a count-out. Theory is back in gullible doofus mode. I’m hoping that the idea is that the Ziggler character is teaching him lessons and the long term plan is for Ziggler to actually be aligned with Theory.

The broadcast team boasted that the WWE YouTube page has over 70 billion views, becoming only the seventh page to ever reach that milestone…

The Belair and Lynch video aired and chronicled their history… Alexa Bliss made her entrance for a six-woman tag team match… A video package spotlighted Titus O’Neil’s charity work via his annual Back To School Bash… [C]

7. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Dana Brooke vs. Nikki ASH, Doudrop, and Tamina. The other entrances were not televised. ASH caught Asuka in the ring apron and then worked her over with punches. Her teammates joined in until Brooke dove onto them. Reggie showed at ringside and was yelled at by Brooke. Akira Tozawa showed up and rolled up Brooke and pinned her to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. Tozawa entered the ring and ended up being pinned by ASH. Bliss put ASH down with a DDT and pinned her to win the title and presumably the match.

After the match, Doudrop pinned Bliss, then Tamina pinned Doudrop. Brooke pinned Doudrop and then ran away with the title belt. For some reason, the six-woman tag team match wasn’t over yet. Asuka caught ASH in the Asuka Lock and got the submission win for her team…

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Dana Brooke beat Nikki ASH, Doudrop, and Tamina in 2:35.

Powell’s POV: What just happened? Hell, who cares?

Backstage, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio delivered a promo. Dom said he may have failed Judgment Day’s test, but he lived up to the Mysterio name. Rey said Judgment Day isn’t the first to try to tear up his family and they won’t be the first to fail. Rey said he will celebrate twenty years and he and Dom will cap off the night by showing them what it means to be a Mysterio…

The broadcast team announced Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and an appearance by Roman Reigns for next week’s Raw from MSG…

The Miz made his entrance for the Miz TV segment while the broadcast team recapped his home run in the celebrity softball game that took place as part of the MLB All-Star Game. Miz was named MVP of the game and was presented with a WWE title belt… [C]

The Miz introduced Logan Paul, who made his entrance. Once in the ring, Paul asked Miz if he was going to accept his challenge to a match at SummerSlam. The Miz had footage air of their win over the Mysterios at SummerSlam. Paul asked the production crew to play the rest of the footage that included Miz hitting Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Miz told Paul that he is a rookie and therefore his challenge is denied. Paul said he was told he couldn’t build a social media following and he revolutionized the industry. He said he was told he couldn’t box and he couldn’t appear at WrestleMania. The crowd gave Paul the “what” treatment. Paul said he’s in his prime and called Miz an old man.

Paul said he would return next week and would host a talkshow segment of his own at Madison Square Garden. Miz said the answer was still no. Paul said he wasn’t surprised that Miz turned down his challenge because that’s what everyone would expect from a man with two blueberries in his pants.

Paul led the crowd in a “tiny balls” chant. Miz showed off his t-shirt that claims he has massive balls. Miz asked the fans if they wanted to see him face Paul at SummerSlam. “Then I accept,” Miz said. Miz tried to take a cheap shot, but Paul ducked it. Paul ended up clearing Miz from the ring with a clothesline.

Ciampa hit Paul from behind and then beat on him. Miz returned to the ring and was kicked by Paul, who broke away from Ciampa and threw an elbow at him. Paul rolled to ringside and laughed at Miz and Ciampa.

Sarah Schreiber entered the ring and recapped what happened for some odd reason. Miz took the mic from her and said there’s only one Miz TV. He said it’s his house. Miz closed by saying he’s The Miz and he’s awesome. The graphic showed Paul vs. Miz for SummerSlam to close the show…

Powell’s POV: I’m still no sold on the idea of Paul working as a babyface when he’s such a natural heel, but we’ll see how it goes. Miz accepting the match felt a little easy. I wonder if they somehow turn this into a tag team match next week at MSG.

Overall, this show was a hot mess at times with some really bad finishes. There was some solid hype for SummerSlam in there too, but you could tell that this episode was running opposite the MLB Home Run Derby. I will have more to say in my weekly same night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).