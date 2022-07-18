Ric Flair’s Last Match lineup: Flair’s match announced, second of the three-part documentary released, updated show card

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The second of the three-part Ric Flair documentary was released on Monday via Starrcast.com. The documentary included the announcement of Flair’s last match, which will feature him teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The footage includes an angle that features Jarrett and Lethal leaving Flair lying a bloody mess in a parking lot.

The following matches are advertised for the Ric Flair’s Last Match event that will be held on Sunday, July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium.

-Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

-Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship

-Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards

-Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

-Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido in a four-way

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich

-Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Powell’s POV: Jarrett is an executive for WWE. With his addition to the card, that means there will be wrestlers from WWE, AEW/ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, NJPW, and AAA. Wow. The event will be available via FITE TV pay-per-view for $34.99. Plus, FITE is also carrying the loaded Starrcast weekend events.