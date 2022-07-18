What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

July 18, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Logan Paul appears on Miz TV

Powell’s POV: The build to SummerSlam continues tonight. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. JDonovan July 18, 2022 @ 2:12 pm

    -Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship

    -Logan Paul appears

    Man if that doesn’t say “must miss TV” I don’t know what does. If that is all they are advertising, they should just remain silent and go the mysterious route.

