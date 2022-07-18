WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Logan Paul appears on Miz TV

Powell's POV: The build to SummerSlam continues tonight. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena.