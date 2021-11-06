Angelo Mosca, Sr. dead at age 84

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Angelo Mosca Sr. died on Saturday at age 84. His wife Helen shared the news of his passing on her Facebook Page. “It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing on November 6, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s,” she wrote. “Angelo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to so many. Angelo was 84 years old. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time. More details will be shared when arrangements have been made.”

Powell’s POV: Mosca was selected by the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in the thirtieth round of the 1959 draft. He instead played in the Canadian Football League and played in nine Grey Cup championship games. He started wrestling in 1960 and retired in 1986. His son Angelo Mosca Jr. also followed his footsteps by becoming a pro wrestler. My condolences to the Mosca family.