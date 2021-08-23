NWA lands a sponsor familiar to pro wrestling fans for weekend pay-per-view events

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following press release on Monday to announce that CarShield is sponsoring this weekend’s NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 pay-per-view events.

ST LOUIS, MO: The National Wrestling Alliance, the longest-running professional wrestling brand in North America, announced today that CarShield is powering the NWA as an official sponsor for the return of Wrestling At The Chase. A weekend of NWA events will be telecast starting August 28 from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel, an iconic part of both wrestling and St Louis cultural history.

The NWA will present two pay-per-view events, powered by CarShield: On August 28th, NWA EmPower- rr, the first NWA all-women’s event; and on August 29th, NWA 73, which celebrates the 73rd anniversary of the NWA. The return of Wrestling At The Chase will see both PPV events stream live on FITE-TV pay- per-view. The following two nights will be tapings for the popular episodic series NWA Powerrr, which streams worldwide on FITE-TV. CarShield will power all NWA Wrestling At The Chase events as official sponsor.

It was announced last week that CarShield’s brand ambassador, Ric Flair, will be appearing in the NWA 73 event on August 29.

“We are thrilled to have a prestigious St. Louis partner in CarShield — named the city’s top workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch — as an official sponsor of our upcoming NWA events. To be able to return to the spiritual home of the NWA brand, St Louis, to be back at the Chase after thirty-seven years, and now to have a local powerhouse by our side, will help us deliver for our fans in a special weekend of events. The NWA and CarShield’s partnership with the legendary Ric Flair for NWA 73 takes it all to the next level for audiences worldwide on FITE-TV, and live at the Chase,” Said NWA Owner and President Billy Cor- gan.

“We are thrilled that CarShield is partnering as an official sponsor to power the NWA and Wrestling at the Chase, tying a proud St. Louis company to an iconic brand with a storied history in our great city. Wrestling at the Chase will be made all the more special for fans with CarShield’s brand ambassador, Ric Flair, participating in NWA 73,” said CarShield Co-Founder Nick Hamilton.

As an official sponsor, CarShield joins Busch Light, the official beer sponsor of NWA and Wrestling At The Chase.

Tickets for NWA 73 are sold out, but limited tickets remain for NWA Empowerrr and the NWA Powerrr TV tapings via TicketMaster.

With NWA 73 sold out as a live event, the only way to see Ric Flair’s return will be on pay-per-view August 29 on FITE-TV.

Powell’s POV: It feels like you can’t watch a Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling television show without seeing a CarShield spot featuring Ric Flair during the commercial breaks (NXT’s LA Knight also took part in some of the ads prior to signing with WWE). And now the Flair and CarShield tag team will be making their way to the NWA. I’m looking forward to seeing Flair’s NWA appearance on Sunday night.