8/23 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the SummerSlam fallout edition with an RKBro tag title celebration, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH, Moist TV with guest Logan Paul

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,474)

Live from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

Aired August 23, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a SummerSlam video package… Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP made their entrance. Highlights aired of Lashley beating Goldberg and putting his son Gage in the Hurt Lock. MVP said they knew about Goldberg’s history and not so great recent history. MVP said Goldberg is still a powerhouse and a worthy challenger.

MVP spoke about how Goldberg looked amazing at SummerSlam. He said there were a few times when Goldberg even backed up Lashley. MVP said it only caused Lashley to become more angry, which made him stronger, which Goldberg found out the hard way. MVP said Lashley beat the holy hell out of Goldberg.

MVP said Goldberg literally didn’t have a leg to stand on. MVP said Goldberg quit and that makes him a coward. A light Goldberg chant broke out. MVP recalled Gage attacking Lashley from behind. He said Lashley did what he would do to anyone who jumped him from behind when he put Gage in the Hurt Lock.

MVP said Goldberg would do the same thing to any of the fans in San Diego, but they didn’t have to worry about it because they are all cowards. MVP brought up people thinking Lashley would apologize. “You can go to hell,” Lashley said to those expecting an apology.

New National, er, U.S. Champion Damian Priest made his entrance. Priest took issue with MVP and Lashley calling Goldberg a coward and the fans cowards. He insulted Lashley in Spanish, then challenged Lashley to a match on Raw. Priest said that if Lashley didn’t accept the challenge, then he’s the coward.

Lashley attacked Priest, who eventually fought back and cleared him from the ring with a big boot. MVP held Lashley back at ringside. MVP said that Priest asked for it, and he’s got it. MVP said Lashley would get ready. A graphic listed the match as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good opening segment that set up a fresh match. the reaction to Priest’s entrance was underwhelming, but the crowd was responsive to his promo. There was no mention of either title being on the line, so I assume it’s a champion vs. champion non-title match.

An NXT ad focussed on the fallout from NXT Takeover 36 while showing some clips from last night’s event… Lashley made another entrance…

1. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) vs. U.S. Champion Damian Priest in a non-title match. Lashley jumped out to a quick start, but Priest came back and knocked him down with a clothesline. As Priest was waiting for Lashley to stand up, Sheamus ran in and attacked him to end the match.

Bobby Lashley fought Damian Priest to an apparent no-contest in 1:30.

Drew McIntyre ran out and took out Sheamus at ringside, then fought Lashley and clotheslined him over the top rope. Priest clotheslined Sheamus over the ringside barricade. McIntyre suplexed Lashley on the floor and then suplexed him onto the broadcast table… [C]

Powell’s POV: I can live with the cheap finish, but I was hoping to see more of Lashley vs. Priest in the singles match. Obviously, we’ll be seeing more of them in a tag team match. And before anyone cries foul, the stipulation is that McIntyre can’t challenge for the WWE Championship while Lashley holds it, but there’s nothing preventing physicality between them in non-title matches.

2. Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) and Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. The match was joined in progress. Lashley put Priest on his shoulders at ringside and then ran him into the ring post. Lashley repeated the move on Priest heading into a break. [C]

Priest was isolated by the heels. He eventually made a hot tag to McIntyre, who worked over Lashley. McIntyre did the countdown for his finisher, but he had to fight off Sheamus. Lashley recovered and tagged out. Sheamus performed White Noise from the middle rope on McIntyre for a near fall.

McIntyre ducked a Brogue Kick. Sheamus hoisted up McIntyre, but Priest tagged himself in. Priest knocked Lashley off the apron and then ran into a knee strike from Sheamus. Lashley and MVP walked out on Sheamus. McIntyre tagged in and put Sheamus away with a Claymore Kick.

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest beat Bobby Lashley and Sheamus.

After the match, Lashley and MVP stood on the stage while Priest glared at them from ringside…

Powell’s POV: A strong tag team match. The four wrestlers and MVP ate up over 40 minutes of the show in an entertaining manner.

The broadcast team recapped Alexa Bliss beating Eva Marie and the post match bit with Doudrop…

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Doudrop. He she said that Eva thought she was putting her down by giving her the name Doudrop, but she likes the name and is keeping it. She said she would drop Eva the next time she sees her. Eva attacked Doudrop and left her lying…

Powell’s POV: It’s bad enough when someone else names you Doudrop, but it’s even worse when your character chooses to keep it.

Karrion Kross made his entrance while the broadcast team hyped his match against Ricochet for after the break… [C] More footage aired from SummerSlam…

3. Karrion Kross vs. Ricochet. Kross added some gladiator garb to his in-ring wardrobe. Ricochet got a couple of shots in, but Kross came right back with a clothesline. Kross powerbombed Ricochet, then powered him up and dropped him with a Doomsday Suplex. Kross applied the Kross Jacket and got the submission win…

Karrion Kross beat Ricochet in 1:30.

Powell’s POV: I’m not a fan of Kross’s new look. And I still have no idea why they felt compelled to call him up to endure parity booking before he dropped the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe. While this match obviously wasn’t good for Ricochet, it was a good, decisive win for Kross.

Footage aired from SummerSlam of Schreiber blowing of her interview with Baron Corbin to interview Big E. Logan Paul showed up and had a moment with Big E, who made his exit. Corbin asked Schreiber why she stopped interviewing him. Paul said it might be because Corbin is an asshole (censored)…

Logan Paul was shown hanging out backstage with The Viking Raiders… John Morrison made his entrance for Moist TV… [C]

Backstage, Sheamus confronted Lashley about walking out on him during their tag match. Lashley told him to deal with it or else. Sheamus continued to jaw at Lashley until MVP got between them…

John Morrison hosted Moist TV in the ring and introduced Logan Paul, who came out to boos from the crowd. Graves sang the praises of Paul by asking if there’s anything he can’t do.

[Hour Two] The fans booed Paul as the segment got underway inside the ring. Paul told them that they don’t love him yet, but he loves them. Morrison brought up the Logan and Jake Paul’s boxing careers and said people want to know what’s next for them. More boos.

The Miz made his entrance and said Morrison forgot to introduce him and everyone knows he’s Paul’s favorite superstar. Paul said he’s more of a New Day fan. Logan spoke about his brother fighting Tyron Woodley in Cleveland and said it was going to be fun. Miz barked at the booing crowd to show Logan some respect.

After a big buildup, Miz asked Logan what round his brother was going to get knocked out in. The fans cheered the questions. Logan went face to face with Miz, who told him he better get out of his face. “Or what?” Paul asked.

Morrison interjected and said something about how everyone wanted to see Miz get his ass kicked. Miz took offense. Logan Paul made his exit, telling Miz and Morrison that he was going to let them do their thing. Miz blamed Morrison for Paul leaving. Morrison said Miz made the interview about himself. Miz said all the water stuff has been about Miz. Morrison brought up Miz faking his injury.

Xavier Woods made his entrance and had a moment with Logan Paul on the stage. Woods headed to the ring while Paul headed to the back. The broadcast team hyped Woods vs. Miz for after the break… [C] An ad for Smackdown focused on Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch…

Powell’s POV: Smackdown gets Lesnar and Lynch, while Raw gets, um, I’m not sure. The celebrity that WWE tried to feature as a babyface just got the most heat of anyone on the show. You can’t make it up. I was surprised that the WWE crowd didn’t turn on Logan Paul during his previous appearances. After all, the gimmick is that most people order the Logan Paul and Jake Paul fights with the hope of seeing them get knocked out.

Last week’s Elias vignette was replayed…

4. Xavier Woods vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison). The broadcast team recapped Woods spraying Miz and Morrison with the Drip Stick 2000 at SummerSlam. Woods was dumped to ringside. Morrison got the mat near a ring post wet. Miz tried to run Woods into that puddle, but Woods reversed it and sent Miz sliding through the puddle and into the ring steps. [C]

Woods, who was wearing his Razor Ramon themed tights, performed a top rope cross body block for a near fall. Miz came back and set up for his finisher. Morrison climbed onto the apron and shot a drip stick, which both wrestlers ducked. Miz rolled up Woods and had him pinned, but the referee was busy with Morrison. Moments later, Woods caught Miz in an inside cradle and scored the pin.

Xavier Woods beat The Miz in 11:40.

After the match, Miz glared at Morrison, who tried to clown around with him. Morrison brought the drip sticks inside the ring. Miz took one and sprayed it into the air, then violently attacked Morrison. Miz eventually put him down with a Skull Crushing Finale…

Powell’s POV: A great babyface turn for Miz for finally attacking the dorky drip obsessed Morrison! Wait, Morrison is the babyface? I’m all for something new with Miz and Morrison, but I suspect that we’ll be getting even more “moist” themed silliness from Morrison now that he’s the babyface.

Highlights aired from SummerSlam of Charlotte Flair beating Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley to win the Raw Women’s Championship…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Rhea Ripley arriving at the building. Nikki Cross approached her and asked her to be her partner against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Ripley said beating the hell out of Jax and Baszler would be a nice consolation prize…

The broadcast team hyped the women’s tag match and another Reggie title defense… [C] Additional SummerSlam clips were shown…

Footage aired from “earlier today” of Reggie talking about how he couldn’t afford anything from the ice cream truck when he was a kid. He said when he could round up change, bullies from the neighborhood would snatch it up quick. He said he had to be quick on his feet. R-Truth snuck up behind him in his bush outfit and Akira Tozawa emerged from a trashcan next to an ice cream truck. Reggie gave them the ice cream cones that he bought and ran away. Truth and Tozawa chased reggie, who climbed a tree and then bounce off a trampoline that wasn’t shown and onto the roof of the ice cream truck. Reggie did a flip off the truck and ended up climbing inside before it drove away. Truth and Tozawa bickered at one another…

Powell’s POV: Who knew Reggie was the kid that Eddie Murphy taunted because he couldn’t afford ice cream because he was on the welfare and his father was an alcoholic? Wanna lick, Reggie? Psych!

Clips aired of Randy Orton and Riddle winning the Raw Tag Titles at SummerSlam… Backstage, Riddle told Orton he would love the celebration he had planned. Orton said he’s not big on surprises or celebrations and asked him not to do anything stupid…

Jinder Mahal made his entrance with Veer and Shanky for a match against Mansoor… [C] Mansoor and Mustafa Ali made their entrance…

5. Jinder Mahal (w/Veer, Shanky) vs. Mansoor (w/Mustafa Ali). A pre-tape aired prior to the match that showed Mansoor asking Ali not to get involved in the match because he wanted to win the right way. Mahal ended up putting the boots to Mansoor in the corner and blew off the referee’s five count for the DQ finish.

Mansoor defeated Jinder Mahal by DQ in 2:20.

Afterward, Ali watched as Mahal continued to attack Mansoor. Ali turned his back away from the ring for a moment, then entered the ring after Mahal and his crew went to ringside. Ali told Mansoor that they need to do things his way…

Powell’s POV: Has it ever ended well for a babyface who asks his friends not to get involved no matter what happens? This was actually a fairly tame compared to the way these things usually play out.

Backstage, Damian Priest thanked Drew McIntyre for having his back. McIntyre said there was a little something in it for him too. He congratulated Priest for beating Sheamus. Priest said he’s dreamt of winning the U.S. Title since he was a kid and it feels like he’s living a dream. McIntyre recalled all the pints that he and Sheamus used to drink in San Diego. He told Priest that he was taking him out to see if he could measure up and the first pint was on him…

New Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made her entrance in non-wrestling attire… [C]