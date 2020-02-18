AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on February 12 in Austin, Texas at HEB Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-“Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent.

-Diamante vs. Kris Statlander.

-Big Swole vs. Christi Jaynes.

-The Young Bucks vs. QT Marshall and Peter Avalon.

