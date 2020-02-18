Davey Boy Smith reportedly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reported that Smith will be inducted at the April 2, 2020 event that will be held in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena.

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to formally announce Smith. The company previously announced Batista and The NWO as inductees. Davey Boy Smith Jr. recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump show recently, and I would be shocked if he were not allowed to take part in his late father’s Hall of Fame ceremony despite being under contract to MLW. Smith Jr. will work the All Japan Pro Wrestling Champion Carnival beginning April 6.



