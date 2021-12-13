12/13 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley faces Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in singles matches to earn a spot in the WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, Riddle vs. Otis, Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Miz TV with Edge

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley faces Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in singles matches to earn a spot in the WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, Riddle vs. Otis, Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Miz TV with Edge, and more (38:01)…

Click here to stream or download the December 13 WWE Raw audio review.

