ROH on HonorClub results (5/15): Robinson’s review of Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and the Von Erichs vs. Mason Madden, Mansoor, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari, Rachael Ellering vs. Trish Adora

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 116)

Taped in May 3, 2025 in May 3, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Boardwalk Hall

Streamed May 15, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show with a rundown of the matches for tonight. Hey, Rachel Ellering is back!

1. Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako. Yuta worked some arm holds but Mako shifted into a sleeper attempt and then a cross arm breaker attempt, but Yuta slid around and stood on the face of Mako. Yuta hit a snap suplex and an elbow drop. Yuta hit a body slam and a senton splash. Yuta locked in a front grapevine and bridged back, but Mako broke free with some punches to the face. Yuat hit a back elbow and stomped on the head of Mako.

Mako fired back with chops and kicks, but Yuta hit a German suplex. Yuta hit a running elbow in the corner and a variation of an angle slam. Yuta locked in a cravat and put Mako on the mat with it. Mako hit a desperation back suplex for a double down. Make hit a butterfly suplex. Mako hit a chaos theory and transitioned right into a cross arm breaker, but Yuta rolled right out and hit the running knee and the 12 to 6 elbows. Yuta locked in Cattle Mutilation for the verbal tap out.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Matt Mako by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The crowd was bored, and so was I. This needed to be a much shorter squash match.

We got a video package about Josh Woods, narrated by “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Woods talked about hating being compared to Lawlor. They used to be friends and teammates, but now it’s business. Woods said Lawlor is the next opportunity. Lawlor said he’s a level above Woods…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Apparently, we’re getting a Woods vs. Lawlor match at some point soon, but there was no indication if it was going to be in ROH, NJPW, or somewhere else.

2. Trish Adora (w/Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo) vs. Rachel Ellering. Trish got and held onto an early headlock, but after some misdirection running, Ellering hit a rolling back elbow. Ellering hit a basement dropkick for a two count. Trish worked over the arm with kicks and wringers. “Trish Adora,” rang out from the crowd. Trish threw Ellering shoulder first into the buckle and hit an arm drag for a two count. Trish hit a fisherman’s suplex with a bridge to get a two count. Ellering hit a big forearm, but Trish came back with a backslide and then Lariat Tubman for the pinfall.

Trish Adora defeated Rachel Elleirng by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That didn’t last as long as I would have liked, but it was good while it lasted.

Backstage, Red Velvet asked if she was cancelled because everyone’s been talking about the Pure Rules Title. Velvet said she can win here or down in Mexico. Velvet said she’d make a cake and hand-deliver it to anyone, anywhere…

A Taz-narrated commercial aired on the 2300 Arena residency this summer…

A Frat House video package aired. It was set to a decent beat that worked for me…

3. “The Frat House” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance, two pledges) vs. “The Dark Order” Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno. Karter avoided a back body drop with a kick but got knocked down and mounted with punches from Reynolds. Garrison got the blind tag and nailed Reynolds with a boot to the face. Uno saved Reynolds from a double suplex, and then Dark Order hit a noggin knocker and some neckbreakers. Uno tagged in and hit eleven punches in the corner. Uno hit a suplex and got a one count. Vance pulled the foot of Uno, but Uno sent Garrison out onto Vance. Uno teased a dive, but Karter pulled the leg and hit Uno with a clothesline. Karter tagged in and hit a snap suplex on Uno like it was nothing.

Garrison hit a back elbow for a two count. Garrison choked Uno on the ropes as Vance taunted him. Uno tried to fight out of the bad corner with elbows but just ate a splash, a big boot, and a dropkick for a broken up nearfall. Uno rolled to ringside, and the “pledges” worked over Uno for a bit before rolling him back in. Uno got the boot up in the corner and dumped Garrison to ringside and hit Karter with a DDT for a double down. Reynolds got the hot tag and hit boots and elbows. Karter got dumped to ringside with a lariat. Garrison ate a dropkick. Reynolds dove at Karter so hard and fast, Karter couldn’t contain him. Uno clotheslined the Pledges, and Reynolds hit a double stomp on Garrison from the top. Dark Order hit the Gory Special codebreaker combo, but Jameson got on the apron and argued with the ref. The paddle got slid into the ring, and Uno got hold of it, but the ref stole it from him. Vance hit a discus lariat on Uno, and Garrison covered him for the pinfall.

“The Frat House” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter defeated “The Dark Order” Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Some decent heat for the finish where the crowd was booing and deflated. The execution of the work was what you would have expected from two veterans and two promising youngsters like Garrison and Karter.

A rundown of the matches for Collision aired, including a Sons of Texas vs Cru match that was labeled a number one contender’s match… not a Proving Ground, not an Eliminator, but an actual number one contender’s match…

4. “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden and “Premier Athletes Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, Marshall Von Erich, and Ross Von Erich. Marshall got mugged in the heel corner immediately. MxM hit a double back elbow and posed and hit an elbow drop for a one count. Mansoor got thrown high with a back body drop. Von Erichs hit some running strikes in the corner, and Marshall hit a standing moonsault, and Ross got a two count on Mansoor.

Later, Daivari ate a powerslam too. Nese got hit with Cross Rhodes for a broken-up nearfall. Marshall tagged in and tried a claw, but Sterling pulled the foot. There was a breakdown where everyone hit a big move that ended with Nese getting a rollup nearfall on Marshall for a two count. Sterling got on the apron, but Dustin pulled him into the ring and set him up for Shattered Dreams and nailed it. Sammy saved Dustin from a chokeslam with a cutter. The heels whipped three faces into the ropes, and Dustin hit Mansoor with a Destroyer, and The Von Erichs locked in Claws on The Athletes for the tap out.

Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, Marshall Von Erich, and Ross Von Erich defeated “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden and “Premier Athletes Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari by submission.

“Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti made their entrance onto the stage and stared down Sons of Texas for a brief moment. They talked some trash as the show closed…