GoFundMe launched to help with Sabu’s funeral expenses

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
A GoFundMe has been launched to help with Sabu’s funeral expenses. To contribute to the cause, click here.
Powell’s POV: Rob Van Dam announced the fundraiser during his “1 Of A Kind” podcast with co-host Dominic DeAngelo on Thursday. The goal is to raise $25,000 before the May 29 service.
Big ups to Chris Jericho with the 5k donation. Chris never misses during times like these. Im sure others will step up and help the family during this difficult time