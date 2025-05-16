What's happening...

GoFundMe launched to help with Sabu’s funeral expenses

May 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A GoFundMe has been launched to help with Sabu’s funeral expenses. To contribute to the cause, click here.

Powell’s POV: Rob Van Dam announced the fundraiser during his “1 Of A Kind” podcast with co-host Dominic DeAngelo on Thursday. The goal is to raise $25,000 before the May 29 service.

  1. Michael May 16, 2025 @ 11:58 am

    Big ups to Chris Jericho with the 5k donation. Chris never misses during times like these. Im sure others will step up and help the family during this difficult time

