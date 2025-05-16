GoFundMe launched to help with Sabu’s funeral expenses

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A GoFundMe has been launched to help with Sabu’s funeral expenses. To contribute to the cause, click here.

Powell’s POV: Rob Van Dam announced the fundraiser during his “1 Of A Kind” podcast with co-host Dominic DeAngelo on Thursday. The goal is to raise $25,000 before the May 29 service.