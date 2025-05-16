TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Moose and Brian Myers

-Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali

-Mike Santana and Sami Callihan vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro

-Santino Marella and Robert Stone have an in-ring debate

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped May 2 in Irvine, California at Bren Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).