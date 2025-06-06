TNA Against All Odds lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Against All Odds event that will be held tonight in Tempe, Arizona at Mullett Arena.

-Trick Williams vs. Elijah for the TNA World Championship

-Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts Championship

-Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone for the Director of Authority position

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Steve Maclin vs. Mance Warner for the TNA International Championship

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Leon Slater, and a mystery partner vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC

-Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch

-(Pre-Show) Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside, Myla Grace, and Harley Hudson

Powell’s POV: TNA will be taping television at the same venue on Saturday. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Against All Odds pre-show is available via TNA+ and YouTube at 8:30CT/9:30ET. The main card streams tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNA+ and TrillerTV.com.