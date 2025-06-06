Wrestling Open “Episode 179” results (6/5): Vetter’s review of Gal vs. Aaron Rourke, Nick Robles vs. CPA, Lili Ruiz vs. Liviyah, Liamo vs. Joseph Alexander

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 179”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 4, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Anthony Greene, referee Scott Robinson, and Brother Greatness provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance is maybe 150.

1. JGeorge vs. Mani Ariez in a spotlight match. Robinson and Brother Greatness provided commentary on this one. Ariez had a really good showing two weeks ago, so glad to see him back. JGeorge has been “Mr. Spotlight match” this past month, and Robinson noted that. Mani hit a fallaway slam. JGeorge hit an Unprettier faceplant for a nearfall at 2:30. Aries hit a German Suplex and a pop-up stunner for the pin. Good action. Ariez (think Mike Santana) is a good addition to this roster.

Mani Ariez defeated JGeorge at 4:39.

* Crockett and Greene took over on commentary as the main show began. Crockett said Brother Love will replace Greene half-way through the show.

2. It’s Gal vs. Aaron Rourke. No sign of Nick Battee. I don’t think this is an official WWE ID match. Greene pointed out that both guys lost on Monday’s show in Rhode Island. Gal immediately put Aaron on his shoulders and did some deep squats. Rourke hit an armdrag. Gal did some push-ups on Rourke’s back. Rourke hit some shoulder blocks to the gut in the corner and a shotgun dropkick. Gal rolled to the floor and called for a timeout at 2:30. He got on the mic and said, “This is a waste of my time,” and he left! He headed to the back as the ref kept counting!

Aaron Rourke defeated It’s Gal via count-out at 3:03.

* Gal ran back into the ring, and Swipe Right ran in, too, and they helped beat up Rourke. This brought out Anthony Greene and Milo Mirra for the save. Greene challenged them to a six-man tag later. Brad Baylor pointed out he and Ricky Smokes were just on NXT on Tuesday, and they don’t back down from a challenge, so they accepted the match! That’s our main event later!

* In a pre-taped, backstage segment, RJ Rude and Rex Lawless yelled at their lackey, Nic Robles. If he loses, he’s out of the Rude & Lawless Residency! (They indicated this video was shot a while ago; point being, Rude and Lawless are supposedly not here.) Back to the venue, Robles came to the ring and acknowledged he had “failed his audition” in the past, but he needs the win tonight to stay in.

3. Nic Robles vs. CPA. Robles attacked from behind, and we’re underway. I think CPA is a good comedy undercard gimmick. Robles stomped on him. “The desperation just reeks off this guy,” Crockett said. Nic hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. He kept CPA grounded for several minutes. CPA hit a missile dropkick at 5:30, and the crowd rallied for the wrestling accountant. CPA hit a stunner, and he hit the 1099 (comedy 619), and he peeled off a button-down shirt to reveal an identical one underneath. CPA hit the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) for the pin! Robles lost another “audition!”

CPA defeated Nic Robles at 7:12.

* Robles threw a temper tantrum in the middle of the ring. “I told you this kid may snap,” Crockett said. Robles went out the front door, rather than head to the back!

4. Lili Ruiz vs. Liviyah. I’ve seen Lilli in Chicago Style Wrestling, so she’s definitely traveled to be here; I have to believe these two met for the first time today. Crockett immediately noted she is from Chicago. She’s short but a powerhouse; Brother Love noted her weight-lifting background. Teenage rookie Liviyah (my guess is 5’9″) has the height advantage. Ruiz hit a hard chop. Liviyah hit a dropkick. Lili hit a cheap shot in the ropes, then a headscissors takedown at 2:30, and she stomped on Liviyah in the corner.

Lili unloaded more chops and stayed in charge. Liviyah hit a Helluva Kick at 5:30 and a back suplex. They fought on the ropes, but Liviyah pushed her to the mat and hit a missile dropkick, then a double-arm DDT for the pin. (She usually wins with an Eye of the Hurricane, so she switched it up.) Not particularly smooth, but this is what Wrestling Open is about — two young talents getting to lock up for the first time and see what they can do.

Liviyah defeated Lili Ruiz at 7:07.

* A video package aired from Monday’s Wrestling Open show in Rhode Island.

5. DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. Crockett said DJ and Georgio really need a win after some recent losses. (I’m sensing a big upset win for the rookies.) DJ and the diminutive Chacha opened; Powers immediately tossed him to the mat and laughed. Chacha caught Lawrence with a roundhouse kick for a nearfall. Gray slammed Chacha onto Lawrence for a nearfall. The rookies kept DJ and Georgio off-balance early on.

Lawrence regained control and hit a series of punches to Chacha’s ribs in the corner at 4:30. Powers hit a German Suplex for a nearfall as they kept Erik in their corner. Powers nailed a frogsplash going more than halfway across the ring, and he pinned Chacha. I enjoyed that. I liked the tease that the rookies might win, but yes, the ultra-talented Powers needed this win.

DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence defeated Jake Gray and Erik Chacha at 7:06.

* Powers got on the mic and complained that the fans have been bullying him. So next week, he’s going after someone the fans love.

* A video package showed the history of the Discovery Gauntlet. Joseph Alexander defeated Jose Zamora last week to advance; whoever wins will automatically have a match next week. (There is no sense if this gauntlet ever ends!) Apparently, Carmelo Hayes once competed in this gauntlet.

6. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. Liamo in a Discovery Gauntlet match. I don’t know Liamo; they said he’s from Ireland. He has short, dark hair and stared at his phone as he came to the ring, and he’s “active and attractive,” so clearly he’s a heel! (He looks like a young Teddy Hart, and he has a great physique.) He spoke on the mic and definitely has a thick Irish accent. Liamo rolled onto the apron at the bell and was booed. (Not kidding, I’m seeing a lot of the swagger and overall look of a young Teddy Hart in him.)

Liamo pulled out his phone to look at himself again. They got in the ring and traded chops. A-Game hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 2:00. Liamo hit a running European Uppercut, and he paused to flex. He hit a diving European Uppercut to the back and got a nearfall. A-Game hit a German Suplex at 4:30. He then hit a running knee to the sternum for the pin. Yes, let’s have Liamo back; I liked what I saw.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Liamo at 5:31 to advance in the Discovery Gauntlet.

7. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. Rain Conway; if Conway loses, he cannot compete in Wrestling Open: Worcester anymore! We had a video package that set up the feud between these Bio Pro trainees and established how this stipulation came together. Both of their corner men are barred from ringside. Conway came to the ring on the mic and said, “Unacceptable. The terms of what I’m wrestling under tonight are unacceptable.” He demanded to know where is his respect? “I don’t respect Eye Black Jack.” Again, Pasquale is clearly the top student in this class, and Crockett just acknowledged that.

Conway stalled on the floor at the bell. In the ring, Pasquale hit a delayed vertical suplex at 3:00 and some chops. Pasquale scooped him in his arms, spun several times, and hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam, then an elbow drop at 5:00. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam but didn’t go for the pin. Crockett said he thinks that Pasquale wants Conway to quit. Rain accidentally clotheslined the ref! Pasquale hit a Death Valley Driver for a visual pin, but we had no ref!

Conway rolled to the floor and got a ring bell. Brett Mettro jumped in and took it from him. Pasquale hit a spear on Conway. However, Mettro hit Pasquale with the ring bell! “Why??” Crockett shouted. Mettro put Conway on top of Pasquale and got the ref, who made the three count! In one swoop, Mettro turned heel (which I predicted 2-3 weeks ago!), Conway gets to stay in Wrestling Open, and Pasquale’s undefeated streak is over! “I am utterly shocked,” Crockett said (apparently not paying attention to the storylines in front of him. I joke!)

Rain Conway defeated Jack Pasquale at 7:50.

* Next Thursday, champion Bryce Donovan defends against TJ Crawford. On Monday, Dustin Waller faces Anthony Greene.

8. It’s Gal and “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Milo Mirra, Aaron Rourke, and Anthony Greene. We have four WWE ID prospects and a former NXT wrestler in this one… and a kid who has built his early career on using a Pogo Stick to bounce into the ring. Gal and Greene opened. Rourke got in and chopped Gal, and the babyfaces worked over Gal. Milo hit some armdrags on Baylor at 3:00. Crockett said that for Milo, this is about showing he belongs with the best. Smokes got in and worked over Milo.

Greene hit a reverse suplex, with Smokes landing stomach-first, for a nearfall at 5:00. Milo got a hot tag back in and hit some clotheslines. He hit a Death Valley Driver on Baylor and a second-rope Blockbuster on Smokes for a nearfall at 7:30. The heels began working over Milo. Baylor did a Rick Rude hip swivel. Gal hit a bodyslam. Rourke finally got a hot tag at 13:00, and he hit some clotheslines on all the heels. He hit some running buttbumps in different corners on all the heels.

Aaron hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee on Gal for a nearfall. Milo tagged back in and hit a twisting moonsault for a nearfall at 15:00. Rourke hit a missile dropkick. Milo got on his Pogo Stick and launched himself into the ring. However, Gal caught him and hit a Lumbar Check-style move to the ribs and pinned Milo. (There was zero surprise over who was getting pinned in that one!) Swipe Right vanished from the ring but Gal didn’t realize it; he turned around, and the three babyfaces superkicked him to conclude the show.

It’s Gal, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes defeated Milo Mirra, Aaron Rourke, and Anthony Greene at 16:00.

Final Thoughts: A strong main event. As I noted, five of those guys are or have been in the WWE system, and it showed. Milo isn’t bad, I just hate the Pogo Stick gimmick. The crowd doesn’t respond to his offense because they are just waiting for him to use the stick. CPA-Robles was fun for a distant second and the storyline of the match — Robles needed this win or else! — helped sell the match. The Pasquale-Conway stuff, just for the angle alone, takes third.

So, a couple of weeks ago, Brett Mettro was slated to team with Pedro Dones, but at the last minute, Dones switched to teaming with Jack Pasquale with no explanation. I immediately sensed that Mettro was going to be jealous of being dropped in favor of the prize pupil of the class. So yes, the storyline was there, and I loved watching it play out. Sometimes the simple stories just work… but this is a perfect example of the great job they are doing with week-to-week storytelling here. Viewers watching every week are rewarded for paying attention.

A few weeks ago, Wrestling Open held a “please come back!” show. I have no problem saying “yes” or “no” to a newcomer and saying who impressed me and who did not. (Many of those who didn’t impress me have indeed not been back!) Well, Wrestling Open has really done really well with their latest string of newcomers in Mani Ariez, Zak Patterson, Joseph “A-Game” Alexander, and hopefully we see more of Liamo, too. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.