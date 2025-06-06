WWE Speed – Noam Dar vs. Lexis King

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with Noam Dar vs. Lexis King in the first round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by El Grande Americano. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Dar won the match and will face Berto to earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship on Wednesday’s show. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.