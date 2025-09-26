Wrestling Open “Episode 195” results (9/25): Vetter’s review of Wrestling Open Champion Bobby Orlando vs. Nick Battee in a non-title match, Jumbo Grand Prix tournament matches

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 195”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

September 25, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Brad Hollister, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 150-175.

* Tonight’s show marks the third chapter of the “ Jumbo Grand Prix .” Last year, we had 24 competitors in eight three-man, round-robin blocks. This year, there are just 12 competitors. (Last year, someone went 2-0 in all eight blocks; we had no tiebreakers.)

1. Christian Darling vs. Just Joe in a Discovery Gauntlet match. The winner will return next week, and again, there is no announced end date to this gauntlet. I’ve seen the khakis- and sweater-wearing geek Just Joe a couple of times now on Create A Pro shows. Ref Scott Robinson and BRG provided commentary, and Brett asked if “a fan just walked into the ring.” Joe is taller and perhaps stronger, but his physique is hidden under this obnoxious green sweater. He took control early on and worked over Darling. Christian hit a Nemeth-style “Danger Zone/Zig-Zag” leaping inverted DDT. Joe hit a twisting uranage, but Darling blocked a stunner. Darling hit a TKO stunner for the pin. Okay action.

Christian Darling defeated Just Joe at 4:29 to advance in the Discovery Gauntlet.

* Crockett and Brad Hollister took over on commentary as the main show got underway.

2. Eye Black Jack Pasquale (3) vs. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris (1) in a Jumbo Grand Prix tournament match. The winner will advance to the semifinals; Jack would advance if they go to a draw. Jack is taller and visibly stronger, and easily knocked Morris to the mat to open and kept Morris grounded. Morris hit a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a snap suplex and was in control early on. Jack fired up and hit some clotheslines and running back elbows, then a bulldog powerslam for a nearfall at 6:30. He hit a spear for the pin!

Eye Black Jack (6) defeated Brian Morris (1) at 6:52 to advance to the semifinals.

3. Shannon LeVangie vs. Brooke Havok. It’s actually been a few weeks since I’ve seen Brooke wrestle. She wore a Celtics shirt to the ring but threw it on the mat to get some boos. There is a bachelor party in the room tonight; Brooke walked over to them and shouted, “I hope she leaves you at the altar!” Vicious. Basic reversals early on. LeVangie hit a second-rope crossbody block and a Helluva Kick in the corner. Brooke snapped Shannon’s neck in the ropes at 2:00, then hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Shannon hit some clotheslines and an OsCutter at 4:30, and they were both down. LeVangie hit a German Suplex, then a neckbreaker over her knee, for the pin. Good but far too short.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Brooke Havok at 5:41.

4. Mani Ariez (3) vs. Steven Stetson (3) in a Jumbo Grand Prix tournament match. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Mani knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00, then a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. The crowd did their unique profanity-laden chant that is only for Stetson. (Crockett and Hollister are quiet, so it comes through loud and clear. I’m amused by it.) Stetson took control and kept Ariez grounded.

Mani fired up and hit some punches, then a Spinebuster at 6:00. Mani nailed a Doctor Bomb (gut-wrench powerbomb) for a believable nearfall, earning a “that was three!” chant. Stetson hit a running European Uppercut and a brainbuster for a believable nearfall. He hit a Northern Clothesline to the back of the head for the pin. The crowd loudly booed this outcome.

Steven Stetson (6) defeated Mani Ariez (3) at 7:46 to advance to the semifinals.

5. Wrestling Open Champion Bobby Orlando vs. Nick Battee in a non-title match. I love that mid-carder Battee isn’t just being handed a title shot, as kayfabe he hasn’t earned one. On Monday, Battee and MINT teammate Jose Zamora turned on It’s Gal; Crockett said Gal might not be back for “some time.” Battee got on the mic and boasted about taking out Gal. Crockett noted that Bobby had a tough match on Monday. An intense lockup to open and Bobby knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Bobby did some comedy with his stupid stuffed goat that does nothing for me, and he was in charge.

Bobby hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 3:30. He put the goat on his back and dove over the ropes onto Battee. In the ring, he got a backslide for a nearfall at 5:30. Battee hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Battee beat up the stuffed animal, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. It angered Orlando, who hit some chops and clotheslines, then a running neckbreaker at 7:00. He hit a powerbomb, then the top-rope elbow drop to the sternum for the pin. All comedy, and as I’ve noted before, I just don’t like that much comedy from the champion.

Wrestling Open Champion Bobby Orlando defeated Nick Battee in a non-title match at 7:37.

* Orlando got on the mic, and he said he missed the Worcester crowds. (With two shows a week, I guess I hadn’t realized he wasn’t on Thursdays recently.) He noted that Wrestling Open #200 is coming on Oct. 30, and he’ll be here for it!

6. TJ Crawford (3) vs. Joe Ocasio (3) in a Jumbo Grand Prix tournament match. The winner will advance to the semifinals. Again, Ocasio is quite similar to QT Marshall, and he easily backed TJ into a corner to open. He hit a gutwrench suplex at 2:00 and was in charge. He choked Crawford in the ropes and remained in charge. Ocasio went for a splash, but TJ got his knees up to block it, then TJ got a rollup for a nearfall at 4:30. Crawford fired up and hit some punches, then a fadeaway stunner from the corner for a nearfall.

Crawford went for a springboard move, but Ocasio hit a leaping headbutt to the spine and got a nearfall, and they were both down at 6:30. TJ hit a running Penalty Kick and a series of punches. He hit a dropkick to Ocasio’s surgically-repaired knee. Rain Conway came out of nowhere and he jumped on the ring apron to distract TJ! Ocasio immediately rolled up Crawford with a handful of tights for the cheap pin.

Joe Ocasio (6) defeated TJ Crawford (3) at 7:43 to advance to the semifinals.

* Brad Hollister left commentary to console TJ in the ring, but Crawford stormed to the back.

7. Oxx Adams (w/BRG) vs. Anthony Greene. Greene is replacing Ryan Clancy, who was “not cleared to wrestle tonight after a beating he suffered on Monday.” I hope that is all storyline and not a legit injury. Brett got on the mic to introduce himself and Oxx, and he was heavily booed. He said Clancy is a “coward” for not being here tonight. The seven-footer Oxx easily shoved Greene to the mat. I’ve noted that Oxx is thick and heavily tattooed and “passes the airport test.” He’s wearing a new full-body outfit that makes him look like a Power Ranger or in the latest Tron film. Greene claimed BRG struck him at 1:30, so the ref ejected Brett (who was innocent for once!)

Oxx hit a massive shoulder tackle, and Greene sold an injury to his nose. Oxx slammed Greene to the mat and remained in charge, hitting a backbreaker over his knee at 4:00. Greene hit a basement dropkick on the knee. He leapt at Oxx, but Oxx caught him and hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a believable nearfall. Greene rolled out of the way of a Vader Bomb at 6:30. BRG returned to ringside. Greene grabbed Oxx’s leg and pulled it up between his legs. The ref turned around and thought Oxx had hit a low blow punt kick, and he called for the bell! (I guess I don’t like seeing a babyface win by shenanigans.)

Anthony Greene defeated Oxx Adams via DQ at 6:52.

* Dezmond “Big Boofa” Cole returned! He hasn’t been here most of 2025 due to a leg injury, even though he returned to other promotions (like Maine-based Limitless Wrestling months ago). He danced his way to the ring; he’s not dressed to wrestle. (I’ve described his look and skillset to Ricochet; I’m a big fan.) The crowd chanted “welcome home!” at him. DJ Powers came out of the back to interrupt Cole’s speech. Powers got in his face and told Cole he’s going to be the youngest Wrestling Open champion. Cole said he’s leaving the ring, only because he’s looking forward to watching Sammy Diaz beat Powers.

8. DJ Powers (3) vs. Sammy Diaz (w/Dezmond Cole) (0) in a Jumbo Grand Prix tournament match. Because of a tiebreaker, Sammy Diaz will advance only if he beats DJ Powers in a time of less than 7:24. So, shouldn’t Powers just stall and run out the clock? No sign of his Myrmidon lackey, Georgio Lawrence, tonight. DJ took a lot of time to remove an earring, then a chain, as Diaz was pacing and anxious to begin. Yep, DJ rolled to the floor at the bell, but Diaz hit a plancha to the floor on him, pushed DJ into the ring, and nailed a frogsplash for a nearfall at about 00:20! Sammy came off the ropes, but Powers caught him and hit a German Suplex.

Crockett noted that a countout loss for Powers would still give Diaz the points. DJ hit some chops and a neckbreaker, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 2:30. The camera keeps focusing on Cole, and I’m sensing a massive heel turn! (Sammy keeps having friends turn on him and leave him.) DJ hit a German Suplex, but Sammy hit a running knee, and they were both down at 4:30. They got up and traded punches; we had the 5-minute warning. Sammy hit a Pele Kick. He went for the Cradle Shock, but Powers raked the eyes to escape.

Sammy hit a superkick, but it sent Powers to the floor by Cole’s feet! Dezmond backed up and didn’t interfere. The match passed 6:00. DJ got in the ring and immediately ducked back out, so Dezmond pushed DJ into the ring! Diaz immediately rolled up Powers for the pin! Cole lunged into the ring and beat up Powers. Yes, I misread that situation entirely. Cole hit a Helluva Kick on Powers for good measure.

Sammy Diaz (3) defeated DJ Powers (3) at 6:35 to advance to the semifinals via a tiebreaker.

* Crockett said it will be Ocasio vs. Jack Pasquale and Diaz vs. Stetson in the semifinals next week!

Final Thoughts: I’m a sucker for tournaments, and this one is a fun one. Sure, it was short, but that main event takes best match. Powers is just such a great, smarmy young kid that everyone wants to boo. Ocasio-Crawford takes second, as I expected TJ to win and advance.

A few things I didn’t love, though… I don’t like seeing a babyface use the ‘Eddie spot’ to win a match, and I just don’t like comedy from my champion. It’s the same thing I’ve written about CPA in Blitzkrieg Pro or Wrestle Pro — CPA is a fine, funny undercard wrestler, but the comedy in the main event doesn’t work for me. My complaints aside, the Wrestling Open shows continue to build on each other, and this is a fun, fast two hours. I watched it live; it should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.