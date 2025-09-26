ROH on HonorClub results (9/25): Robinson’s review of Sammy Guevara and Rush vs. The Von Erichs for the ROH Tag Titles, Mina Shirakawa vs. Lacey Layne for the Interim ROH Women’s TV Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 134)

Portions taped on September 11, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena

Streamed September 25, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the matches for the show, which include some Women’s Pure Tournament matches and some title matches…

Backstage after All Out, Brody King and Bandido said they put everything on the line to keep the AEW Tag Team Titles. Bandido thanked everyone for their support and belief in him…

1. ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Dralistico (w/Rush) in a Proving Ground match. Dralistico flipped off Bandido instead of adhering to the Code of Honor. Later, Dralistico hit a running superkick to the face and went tranquilo in the corner. Bandido tried to press Dralistico, but Dralistico slipped out. Bandido fired up and hit some big right hands, but Dralistico cut him off with a knee to the gut. Bandido hit a running head scissors and then pressed Dralistico over his head with one hand and slammed him for a two count. Bandido chopped Dralistico in the corner and tipped up into a roll up, but Dralistico reversed it on two and grabbed the hand of Rush in the corner. The ref saw it and threw Rush out. As Dralistico was distracted, he got rolled up by Bandido for a two count. Bandido hit X-knee for the three count…

ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Dralistico in a Proving Ground match.

After the match, as Bandido was celebrating with the crowd, a masked fan jumped the barricade and attacked him. It turned out to be Blake Christian. then Lee Johnson wasn’t far behind, and Swirl did beat down Bandido. Johnson held Bandido up for a Lethal Injection, then grabbed the ROH World Title and licked it.

Hologram’s music hit. He introduced Komander. They ran down to make the save, but Swirl slid out of the ring and ran off to avoid fighting…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A good TV match that wasn’t too lucha heavy, just good American-style wrestling. The aftermath is setting up things that should be good. Komander being back is nice, though I wasn’t really missing him.

Recaps aired of Mark Sterling being injured by Tomhiro Ishii a few weeks back, and of the debut of Stori Denali…

The Premiere Athletes made their entrance. Tony Nese did the heel mic work on the way to the ring this time, since Mark Sterling is off. Ariya Daivari led the “Athletes Suck” chant…

2. “The Premiere Athletes” Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Stori Denali vs. JD Ink, El Magnifico, and Rebecca Scott. Nese threw Ink down with a waistlock slam and posed. Nese hit a headlock takeover and worked the headlock before hitting a shoulder block. Ink hit some leap frogs but ran right into a kick combo. Nese hit a leg drop and tagged in Daivari. Nese held Ink for some punches from Daivari. Ink flipped out of a back suplex and tagged in Magnifico, but Daivari cut him right off with some knee lifts to the gut and shoulders to the gut in the corner. Daivari hit a scoop slam, but then put his head down on a back body drop attempt and got kicked in the face. Stori took the blind tag, squared up against the much smaller Magnifico, who tagged in Scott. Scott locked in a sleeper but got squished in the corner. Scott tried some running offense, but Denali stomped her. Athletes cleared the apron as Denali chokeslammed Scott and pinned her.

“The Premiere Athletes” Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Stori Denali beat JD Ink, El Magnifico, and Rebecca Scott by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match to build up Denali as a monster, and they did a fine job.

A video package aired of some of the Frat House members partying with Blue Meanie, and drawing on the face of a sleeping Cole Karter. Meanie shaved the head of Jacked Jameson on a dare. Meanie was held down while a dog licked him (I assume a dog ate food off his foot). They all held down a random person to eat dog poop. They were all shown in a hot tub…

A recap aired of Olympia winning her match last week, followed by a look at the bracket, which isn’t really moving…

3. Viva Van vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Pure Rules match. Van slipped under a lariat and posed, but Purrazzo grabbed an arm bar, and Van had to use her first rope break to get out.

Van got tipped up onto the apron, and she flipped over and hit a running leg lariat for a two count. Van tried to put up a boot in the corner, but she tripped over it, and Purrazzo hit an arm breaker spot. Purrazzo hit a Russian leg sweep for a two count. Van fought back with some uppercuts and tried a sunset flip, but Purrazzo grabbed the arm and locked in a cross arm breaker, and Van had to scramble to the ropes to get free using her second rope break.

Van hit a springboard dropkick and then a spinning backfist for a two count. Van slipped over Purrazzo in the corner and hit an up kick, but then she ran right into a big pump kick. Purrazzo hit a snap piledriver for the pinfall.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Viva Van by pinfall in a Pure Rules match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was probably the best Purrazzo match I’ve seen in a long while, and it was probably due to Van being willing to create motion for her.

A recap aired of Supercard of Honor, including the four-way for the Interim Women’s TV Championship, which Mina Shirakawa won with a figure four…

4. Mina Shirakawa vs. Lacey Lane for the Interim Women’s World TV Championship. Mina got stuck in her ring jacket, and the ref had to help her out of it. The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor. Later, Mina went around the world and hit a Russian leg sweep for a two count. Mina locked in an ugly Figure Four, and Lane struggled to the ropes and got the rope break. Lane hit a drop toe hold into the ropes and hit a running kick to the head. Lane hit a springboard leg drop for a two count. Lane slapped at her knee to regain feeling. The ladies jockeyed for position, and Lane hit a twisting hammerlock DDT. Lane went to the top rope, but Mina cut her off and caught a leg and hit a dragon screw leg whip that sent her to the mat. Mina went up top and hit a slingblade for a two count. Mina went for a Figure Four, but Lane rolled her up for two. Mina hit a bunch of big strikes and then locked in the Figure Four, which led to Lane tapping out…

Mina Shirakawa defeated Lacey Lane by submission to retain the Interim TV Championship.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a very good match, and it might have been pay-per-view worthy had it been in front of a better crowd and gone just a few minutes longer. Mina is a really strong worker who gets a lot out of her limited TV time.

A video package recapped Sammy Guevara joining LFI, and the faction’s recent wins…

Interestingly, Sammy and Rush are still making separate entrances even though they are tag champs…

5. “LFI” Sammy Guevara and Rush (w/Dralistico) vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich for the ROH Tag Team Titles. Rush jumped the bell and threw a huge forearm at Ross. Later, Rush chopped Ross, and the crowd chanted “one more time”, but Rush flipped them off. Rush missed on a corner charge and ran into a desperation clothesline from Ross for the double down. Marshall got the hot tag and hit clotheslines on Rush and Sammy. “Take your hat back,” chanted the crowd. The fans cheered when Marshall did. Marshall hit corner clotheslines on both men and stomped down Rush with a big boot. Marshall locked in The Iron Claw on Rush, and Ross hit Rush with a back suplex while The Claw was locked in. This only led to a two count because Sammy pulled the referee out of the ring. Dralistico hit Marshall with a leg lariat. Rush hit “The Horns” running dropkick and then tagged in Sammy, who hit a swanton for the pinfall…

“LFI” Sammy Guevara and Rush defeated Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The Von Erichs have come a long way and wrestled a pretty good match here. It wasn’t in the story for them to win, as it’s too early for LFI to be dethroned. It’s going to take persistent heel antics to keep Rush heel, as the crowd wants to love him. Pairing him with the sleazy Sammy should help that for at least a little while.

Backstage, Deonna Purrazzo called herself the foundation of ROH. She said she was bringing purity back to the division. She complained about women shaking their ass and kissing instead of wrestling. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor and “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo came into frame trying to talk some smack, but she said she was married and to keep her front towards enemies. Trish Adora blasted Purrazzo with a huge forearm and said she was bringing the title to STP as Purrazzo held her jaw…

6. Olympia vs. Billie Starkz in an ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament match. “Let’s go, Billie,” chanted the crowd as the women locked up. The wrestlers worked some arm holds until Olympia got a leg trip. Olympia hit an arm drag and posed, and Starkz mocked her. Olympia worked a top wrist lock and put Billie on the mat with it. Billie tried to roll out of an arm hold, but Olympia rolled with her, and Billie grabbed the ropes to make her get off, using her first rope break.

Billie patted Olympia on the head and then got blasted with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Billie rolled over, and Olympia smothered her with strikes. Billie kept rolling and rolled into the ropes, and used her second rope break.

The wrestlers traded forearms until Billie poked Olymipa in the eyes and threw her out of the ring. Billie tried a dive, but Olympia noped out, and Billie crashed and burned into the barricade. Billie tried a wheelbarrow move and got dumped face-first on the apron. Back in the ring, Olympia hit a springboard splash and got a two count. Billie rolled to the ropes as a distraction and wrapped Olympia’s legs in the ropes to force a rope break, using Olympia’s first rope break.

Olympia fumbled out of the ropes and fell to the outside, and Billie hit her with a suicide dive. Billie threw Olympia into the barricades all around ringside. Billie crocheted Olympia around the ring post and wrapped the leg of Olympia around the ring post. Back in the ring, Billie stomped on the leg of Olympia and worked her elbow into the knee joint. Billie hit Olympia with forearms in the corner. Billie hit a snapmare and a kick to the back for a two count. Billie tried a front suplex, but Olympia rolled her up for a two count. Olympia tipped up in the corner and hit a nasty-looking dropkick to the face. Olympia hit her headstand bronco buster for a two count. Olympia hit a skin the cat Bronco Buster for a two count. Billie hit her corner rewind kick, but then ran right into a gorilla press slam from Olympia for a two count. Olympia locked in a weird-looking front Sharpshooter hold that had a high ankle lock. Billie used her closed fist warning to get free.

Billie hit a cravat knee breaker and an ushiguroshi for a two count. Billie went to the top and Olympia pressed her above her head again, but Billie swung around and hit a crucifix rollup for the pinfall.

Billie Starkz defeated Olympia by pinfall to advance in the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament.