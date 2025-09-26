TNA Victory Road lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s TNA Victory Road event.

-Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed for the X Division Title

-Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA International Championship

-Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Moose vs. Mustafa Ali for advantage in the Hardcore War at Bound For Glory

-Mike Santana vs. Ridge Holland

-Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

-(Pre-Show) Cedric Alexander vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz

-(Pre-Show) AJ Francis hosts First Class Penthouse with guest Matt Hardy

Powell’s POV: Masha Slamovich was pulled from her scheduled Knockouts Title match while the company conducts an internal investigation into the domestic violence claims levied against her. TNA Victory Road will be held tonight in Edmonton, Alberta, at Expo Centre. The pre-show starts at 7:30CT/8:30ET, and the main card will stream on the TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. TNA will hold television tapings at the same venue on Saturday. We are looking for reports from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.