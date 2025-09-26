NXT No Mercy, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Naomichi Marufuji, Asuka, Damian Priest, Buddy Matthews, Marianna Komlos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center. The show features Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT No Mercy will stream live on Saturday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at FTL War Memorial. The show is headlined by Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. Join me for his live review as the show streams on Peacock in the United States and internationally on Netflix starting at 6CT/7ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Huntington, West Virginia, at Marshall Health Network Arena. The show will be simulcast live on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio review of Collision will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from the WWE Smackdown and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Naomichi Marufuji is 46.

-Asuka (Kanako Urai) is 43.

-Damian Priest (Luis Martinez) is 42.

-Buddy Matthews (Matthew Adams) is 36.

Ortiz (Miguel Molina) is 33.

-The late Marianna Komlos died at age 35 on September 26, 2004 after a battle with breast cancer. She worked as “Mrs. Cleavage” in the Beaver Cleavage skits WWE.