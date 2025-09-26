TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Jimmy Garvin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Impact includes the final negotiation for Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Bully Ray and D-Von at Bound For Glory. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays. He will also be filling in for me with our weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Garvin (James Williams) is 73.