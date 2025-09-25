AEW Dynamite rating for the All Out fallout edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 638,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was down from the 684,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tony Khan’s tease of an important announcement did not lead to a ratings increase for the overall show. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 707,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the September 25, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 702,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Grand Slam edition.